SRH vs MI, IPL 2020 Live Score Updates: Hyderabad gears up for do-or-die match; playing XI, toss at 7pm

PREDICTED XI SRH: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan



MI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard (c), Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni



- KKR co-owner and 'King of Bollywood' Shahrukh Khan celebrated his 55th birthday yesterday.



Will Rohit Sharma and Co. be able to beat SRH to present SRK the best birthday gift possible? For the uninitiated, only if Mumbai Indians win the last league game of the season tonight, the Knight Riders will sneak past David Warner's men into the Playoffs.

Mumbai Indians have already left for Sharjah from the team hotel. Here's a sneak peak-->The Indian Premier League 2020 has been a hard-fought affair. For the first time, three teams have exited the tournament with 12 points which makes the last encounter of the league stage a knockout fixture for Sunrisers Hyderabad. To qualify for the playoffs, they need to overcome Mumbai Indians in Sharjah on Tuesday.

Sunrisers escalated their performance in the middle of the tournament despite injury threats. It needs to break the 12-point deadlock to catch up with Kolkata Knight Riders (14 points) and eventually, seal the playoffs spot on better net run rate [+0.555]; KKR’s net run rate reads -0.214.

If Sunrisers lose, Eoin Morgan's men will make the playoffs.

The build-up

Sunrisers had a remarkable turnaround after messing up the 127-run target against Kings XI Punjab last week. It brought in seasoned IPL campaigner Wriddhiman Saha as opener, a move that proved magical as the right-hander smashed a 45-ball 87 [against Delhi Capitals] and a 32-ball 39 against Royal Challengers Bangalore to guide his team home.

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow has been warming the bench for the past two games. With Saha among runs and Jason Holder impressing with both the bat and ball, it will be difficult for Bairstow to stage a return. Kane Williamson and Rashid Khan are certainly indispensable and the fourth foreigner is David Warner, the skipper.

KEY STAT: The last five games in Sharjah have been won by teams batting second.

On top of that, Holder is one wicket away from 100 T20 dismissals, and 20 runs away from 1,000 runs.

Sunrisers will rely on Rashid to cause the breakthroughs. The star leggie from Afghanistan has picked up eight wickets in seven games against Mumbai, conceding at 4.82 an over.

Mumbai had a smooth transition of leadership from Rohit Sharma to Kieron Pollard as the former is nursing a hamstring injury. He is likely to sit out tonight’s game, too. Under Pollard, Mumbai won three out of four games to move to the top of the table (18 points).

The key men

Before a game against Mumbai, every opposition has to prepare separately for Jasprit Bumrah. The express pacer picked up 23 wickets in 13 games and is only second to Kagiso Rabada in the Purple Cap race. But Sunrisers do have an antidote in Manish Pandey, who has a good record against the pacer — 50+ runs off 25 balls without being dismissed.

Sunrisers can turn to Sandeep Sharma to tackle the Suryakumar Yadav threat in the middle-order. Sharma has dismissed the Mumbai Indians batsman six times in the IPL while conceding only 27 runs off 28 balls.

However, Mumbai can afford to rest a few key players to keep them fresh for the playoffs. It will be interesting to see if they decide to bring in Chris Lynn for Quinton de Kock and Dhawal Kulkarni for Bumrah.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

The two teams have faced each other 15 times in the IPL so far. MI has won eight times and SRH, seven.

David Warner and Jasprit Bumrah during Sunrisers Hyderabad's away fixture at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 4. - BCCI/IPL

Last encounter: Mumbai Indians 208/5 (Quinton de Kock 67 (39), Hardik Pandya 28 (19), Kieron Pollard 25 (13), Krunal Pandya 20 (4); Sandeep Sharma 2/41, Siddarth Kaul 2/64 beat Sunrisers Hyderabad 174/7 (David Warner 60 (44). J Bairstow 25 (15); Trent Boult 2/28, James Pattinson 2/29 and Jasprit Bumrah 2/41 by 34 runs.





IPL 2020 Form guide

Hyderabad heads into this must-win game on the back of two straight wins. It has won three of its last five matches.

Mumbai has also won three of its last five matches.



Top performers so far



David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad :

Top run-scorers Top wicket-takers David Warner (444) Rashid Khan (18) Manish Pandey (380) T. Natarajan (14) Jonny Bairstow (345) Sandeep Sharma (10)



Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians :

Top-scorers Top wicket-takers Quinton de Kock (418) Jasprit Bumrah (23) Ishan Kishan (362) Trent Boult (20) Suryakumar Yadav (374) Rahul Chahar (15)



TOP FIVE PLAYERS WITH MOST POINTS IN FANTASY SQUADS



1. Jasprit Bumrah (MI) - 230.5 points

2. Rashid Khan (SRH) - 227 points

3. Trent Boult (MI) - 216 points

4. Quinton de Kock (MI) - 198 points

5. T Natarajan (SRH) - 173.5 points

NUMBER-CRUNCHING

Highest run-getter: KL Rahul (670)

KL Rahul (670) Highest wicket-taker: Kagiso Rabada (25)

Kagiso Rabada (25) Highest individual score: KL Rahul (132*)

KL Rahul (132*) Best batting strike rate: Kieron Pollard (200.00)

Kieron Pollard (200.00) Best bowling figures: Varun Chakravarthy (5/20)

Varun Chakravarthy (5/20) Best economy: Rashid Khan (5.07)

Rashid Khan (5.07) Most dot balls: Jofra Archer (175)

Jofra Archer (175) Most fours: KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan (58)

KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan (58) Most sixes: Sanju Samson (26)

SQUADS Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Jonny Bairstow, Mohammad Nabi, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Khaleel Ahmed, Sanjay Yadav, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Raj Yarra Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma (c), Dhawal Kulkarni, James Pattinson, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai



IPL 2020 Points Table

TEAMS P W L Points NRR Mumbai Indians (Q) 13 9 4 18 +1.296 Delhi Capitals (Q) 14 8 6 16 -0.109 Royal Challengers Bangalore (Q) 14 7 7 14 -0.172 Kolkata Knight Riders 14 7 7 14 -0.214 Sunrisers Hyderabad 13 6 7 12 +0.555 Kings XI Punjab 14 6 8 12 -0.162 Chennai Super Kings (X) 14 6 8 12 -0.455 Rajasthan Royals (X) 14 6 8 12 -0.569



