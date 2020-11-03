IPL 2020, SRH vs MI Match 56 Live: Warner's Hyderabad vs Rohit's Mumbai Predicted Playing 11 Today Match, Head-to-Head Record, Points Table, Playoffs race, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today

Hello and welcome to Match 56 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in the UAE. Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Sharjah on Tuesday.

The question on everyone's mind: will Rohit Sharma play tonight vs Hyderabad? Is Rohit Sharma fit? Will he be available for the first qualifier? Mumbai became the first team to qualify for the last four after Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders last week.

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are through as well, leaving Hyderabad and Kolkata in a shoot-out for the fourth spot. The equation is simple - Hyderabad wins vs table-topping Mumbai tonight, it reaches the knockouts on Net Run Rate. Hyderabad loses, Kolkata goes through.

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, No. 1 and No. 2 in the points table, will meet in Qualifier 1 in Dubai on November 5, Thursday.

The Indian Premier League 2020 has been a hard-fought affair. For the first time, three teams have exited the tournament with 12 points which makes the last encounter of the league stage a knockout fixture for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Here's our preview - READ

IPL 2020 playoffs race updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals qualify for last four

IPL 2020 Points Table Today

TEAMS P W L Points NRR Mumbai Indians (Q) 13 9 4 18 +1.296 Delhi Capitals (Q) 14 8 6 16 -0.109 Royal Challengers Bangalore (Q) 14 7 7 14 -0.172 Kolkata Knight Riders 14 7 7 14 -0.214 Sunrisers Hyderabad 13 6 7 12 +0.555 Kings XI Punjab 14 6 8 12 -0.162 Chennai Super Kings (X) 14 6 8 12 -0.455 Rajasthan Royals (X) 14 6 8 12 -0.569

PREDICTED PLAYING XI OF MI and SRH

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI

1. Rohit Sharma (C)

2. Quinton de Kock (Overseas/Wk)

3. Suryakumar Yadav

4. Ishan Kishan

5. Hardik Pandya

6. Krunal Pandya

7. Kieron Pollard (Overseas)

8. Nathan Coulter-Nile (Overseas)

9. Rahul Chahar

10. Trent Boult (Overseas)

11. Jasprit Bumrah

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI

1. David Warner (C/Overseas)

2. Jonny Bairstow (Overseas)

3. Wriddhiman Saha (Wk)

4. Manish Pandey

5. Virat Singh

6. Jason Holder (Overseas)

7. Vijay Shankar

8. Rashid Khan (Overseas)

9. T Natarajan

10. Sandeep Sharma

11. Khaleel Ahmed

IPL play-off is a small little tournament, says MI skipper Rohit Sharma

Head-to-head: (15 matches - SRH 7 | MI 8)

The two teams have faced each other 15 times in the IPL so far. MI has won eight times and SRH, seven.

KEY STAT: The last five games in Sharjah have been won by teams batting second.

Last encounter: Mumbai Indians 208/5 (Quinton de Kock 67 (39), Hardik Pandya 28 (19), Kieron Pollard 25 (13), Krunal Pandya 20 (4); Sandeep Sharma 2/41, Siddarth Kaul 2/64 beat Sunrisers Hyderabad 174/7 (David Warner 60 (44). J Bairstow 25 (15); Trent Boult 2/28, James Pattinson 2/29 and Jasprit Bumrah 2/41 by 34 runs

IPL 2020 Form guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)

SRH- Hyderabad heads into this must-win game on the back of two straight wins. It has won three of its last five matches. (3:2)

MI- Mumbai, too, heads into the contest after two consecutive victories. It has also won three of its last five matches. (3:2)



Top performers so far: David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad :

Top-scorers Top wicket-takers David Warner (444) Rashid Khan (18) Manish Pandey (380) T. Natarajan (14) Jonny Bairstow (345) Sandeep Sharma (10)

Top performers so far: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians :

Top-scorers Top wicket-takers Quinton de Kock (418) Jasprit Bumrah (23) Ishan Kishan (362) Trent Boult (20) Suryakumar Yadav (374) Rahul Chahar (15)

PURPLE AND ORANGE CAP HOLDERS IN IPL 2020

KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab): 670 runs

Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals): 25 wickets

