IPL 2023: Mitchell Marsh to miss Delhi Capitals’ next few games, says bowling coach James Hopes

Team Sportstar
07 April, 2023 16:59 IST
Mitchell Marsh in action during Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans.

Mitchell Marsh in action during Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans. | Photo Credit: AP

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will fly back to Australia and has been ruled out of the next few games, including Saturday’s match against Rajasthan Royals, the side’s bowling coach James Hopes said on Friday.

““He [Marsh] is not going to be available for the next few games. He is getting married,” said Hopes ahead of Capitals clash with Royals in Guwahati.

The Australian has been a part of the Capitals playing 11 in both its matches so far - against Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans.

Marsh, making a comeback after a long injury hiatus, bowled for Capitals in their last match against Titans. He ended with figures of 1/24.

“The idea was for him to start bowling from the India ODI series. But that got delayed. I think he bowled fantastically the other day. He will slot straight back when he gets back,” Hopes added.

However, Marsh has seen a less-than-ideal start with the bat. He was castled in the first match against Lucknow, for a golden duck, and could only score four runs against the Titans.

After the Royals, the Capitals take on Mumbai Indians on Tuesday in Delhi, and Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 15 in Bengaluru.

