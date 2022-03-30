Injured Marsh to join Delhi Capitals squad

Injured all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will join the Delhi Capitals squad and continue his recovery in India after being ruled out of Australia's remaining limited-overs series against Pakistan.

The 30-year-old, who was purchased for ₹6.5 crore by the Capitals in the IPL auction last month, had injured his hip flexor during a high-intensity fielding drill on Sunday. He missed the first ODI, which Australia won by 88 runs in Lahore on Tuesday. Marsh will now manage his recovery under the guidance of physiotherapist Patrick Farhart, who has been with the Capitals since the 2020 IPL season.

ALSO READ - Alyssa Healy: With WIPL, India is going to be unbeatable in 10 years

“Marsh will travel to India to link with the Delhi Capitals squad where former Australian and current New South Wales physiotherapist Pat Farhart will manage his recovery following an isolation period,” Cricket Australia said in a statement on Wednesday.

‘Disappointed’

Australia and Pakistan are set to play the second ODI of the three-match series on Thursday before clashing in the lone T20I on April 5. “Being able to focus on my recovery without the travel and isolation break is the best approach. I am disappointed to miss the Pakistan series but look forward to re-joining the Australian squad for our next tour,” Marsh said.

If he wasn’t injured, Marsh would have missed the Capitals' first three games as he was a part of the Australian limited-overs team for the series against Australia.

Marsh has been one of Australia's best white-ball players in recent times. He was a member of Australia's T20 World Cup-winning side last year, scoring an unbeaten 77 in the final against New Zealand to help Australia clinch its maiden title.