IPL 2022 IPL News IPL News CSK's Moeen Ali gets visa, will be available from second game Chennai Super Kings is scheduled to play Lucknow Super Giants in its second match on March 31. Shayan Acharya MUMBAI 24 March, 2022 11:39 IST Though the England player is arriving in Mumbai on Thursday, the defending champion will miss the services of Moeen for Saturday's IPL-15 opener against Kolkata Knight Riders. - FILE PHOTO/SPORTZPICS Shayan Acharya MUMBAI 24 March, 2022 11:39 IST The decks have been cleared for Moeen Ali's participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the England all-rounder has received his visa and is expected to reach Mumbai on Thursday.Chennai Super Kings CEO, Kasi Viswanathan, confirmed to Sportstar that Ali could be available for selection for the team's second fixture. "He has received his visa and is landing in Mumbai today. He will straightaway go into quarantine upon arrival," Viswanathan said.The CEO also confirmed that the England player won't be available for the first game on Saturday as he will have to undergo mandatory quarantine.READ: Punjab Kings: Anil Kumble: 'Our approach was to create a strong bowling unit' Ali's arrival in India was delayed as he did not receive the visa in time despite applying on February 28. It took him more than three weeks to receive the visa.Meanwhile, the franchise is still awaiting clarity on the availability of injured Deepak Chahar.