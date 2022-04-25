IPL 2022: CSK’s Moeen Ali hurts ankle at training, sent for scans

IPL News

Chennai Super Kings suffered an injury blow when its all-rounder Moeen Ali hurt his ankle during training on Monday.

Mumbai 25 April, 2022 18:32 IST

Chennai Super Kings suffered an injury blow when its all-rounder Moeen Ali hurt his ankle during training. He has been sent for scans to know about the seriousness of the injury.

Moeen, a success last season for CSK, has been struggling both with the bat and the ball this season, and was replaced for the last match by Kiwi Mitchell Santner.

CSK has already lost its star paceman Deepak Chahar for the entire season because of fitness concerns.

