IPL 2022: CSK's Moeen Ali hurts ankle at training, sent for scans Chennai Super Kings suffered an injury blow when its all-rounder Moeen Ali hurt the ankle during training on Monday. S. Dinakar Mumbai 25 April, 2022 18:32 IST Moeen Ali. - FILE PHOTO/SPORTZPICS S. Dinakar Mumbai 25 April, 2022 18:32 IST Chennai Super Kings suffered an injury blow when its all-rounder Moeen Ali hurt his ankle during training. He has been sent for scans to know about the seriousness of the injury.ALSO READ - M. S. Dhoni continues to be a nerveless finisherMoeen, a success last season for CSK, has been struggling both with the bat and the ball this season, and was replaced for the last match by Kiwi Mitchell Santner.CSK has already lost its star paceman Deepak Chahar for the entire season because of fitness concerns.