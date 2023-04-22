Mohit Sharma, Gujarat Titans’ comeback man, bowls brilliant 20th over to trump Lucknow Super Giants

Mohit Sharma’s brilliant 20th over powered Gujarat Titans to an incredible seven-run win over Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.

With 12 needed off 6, Mohit conceded four runs and took two wickets — four overall, including two run-outs in the over — to skittle LSG, which had, until the penultimate over, looked destined for a win.

In fact, LSG needed 39 off 45 with nine wickets in hand before things went downhill. Mohit finished with figures of 2 for 17 from three.

“The amount of cricket he (Mohit Sharma) has played, I don’t have to interfere. He made my life easy, he backed his plans and executed it. Shami and Mohit were tremendous,” GT captain Hardik Pandya said after the match.

Mohit, the Purple Cap winner in 2014, is playing his first IPL since 2020. Mohit made his IPL 2023 debut against the Punjab Kings, returning figures of 4-018-2.

GT is Mohit’s fourth IPL team after CSK, Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament last season, Mohit picked up six wickets in eight games for Haryana at an economy of 6.46.