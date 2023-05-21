IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Cameron Green centuries break IPL record of most hundreds in a season

Mumbai Indians’ Cameron Green and Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Virat Kohli slammed centuries on Sunday in different IPL matches to make the IPL 2023 edition the season to witness most centuries since 2008.

Kohli’s hundred, a record-breaking seventh ton in the IPL, was the 10th century in this edition. The season’s century tally, therefore, surpassed the IPL 2022 season where eight hundreds were hit.

Nine batters have recorded tons this season with Kohli leading the list with two centuries in consecutive innings.

In IPL 2022, eight hundreds were slammed by four batters with Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler cracking four centuries to equal Kohli’s tally of four from the 2016 season. KL Rahul (two), Quinton de Kock and Rajat Patidar.

The IPL 2016 season stands third on the list with Kohli (four), de Kock, Steve Smith and AB de Villiers making up seven centuries.

IPL seasons with most hundreds

10 in IPL 2023* - Kohli (two), Cameron Green, Heinrich Klaasen, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman GIll, Venkatesh Iyer, Harry Brook, Prabhsimran Singh and Suryakumar Yadav.

Eight in IPL 2022 - Jos Buttler, KL Rahul (two), Quinton de Kock, Rajat Patidar

Seven in 2016 - Kohli (four), de Kock, Steve Smith, AB de Villiers