CSK vs GT: MS Dhoni becomes first Indian to record 300 dismissals with Gill’s stumping in IPL 2023 final

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 final: Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni became the first Indian to record 300 T20 dismissals during the final against Gujarat Titans on Monday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 29 May, 2023 20:14 IST
MS Dhoni stumped Shubman Gill during the IPL 2023 final to record his 300th T20 dismissal.

MS Dhoni stumped Shubman Gill during the IPL 2023 final to record his 300th T20 dismissal. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni became the first Indian to record 300 dismissals in T20 cricket during the IPL 2023 ffinal against Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Dhoni recorded the feat when he stumped GT opener Shubman Gill off Ravindra Jadeja’s bowling. The 41-year-old extended his tally with the catch of Wriddhiman Saha.

Dhoni leads the wicketkeepers charts in T20s with 296 dismissals. Besides stumpings and catches with the gloves, Dhoni has also managed five dismissals (catches) as non-keeper in his 377-match career.

The CSK captain also leads the wicketkeeping charts in the IPL with 180 dismissals in 243 innings, with 138 catches and 42 stumpings.

Dhoni also became the first player to feature in 250 IPL matches during the match.

