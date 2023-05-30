IPL News

Ajinkya Rahane: Credit goes to CSK management and Mahi bhai

The 34-year-old spoke to the broadcaster after CSK’s five-wicket win over the Gujarat Titans via the DLS method.

Team Sportstar
30 May, 2023 06:16 IST
Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja of the Chennai Super Kings.

Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja of the Chennai Super Kings. | Photo Credit: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

Chennai Super Kings batter Ajinkya Rahane, visibly overjoyed after winning his maiden Indian Premier League title, said he is happy with the way he batted.

“Credit goes to CSK management and Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni). They said they would back me completely if I got an opportunity, and told me what my role was before the season. They did not interfere at all, and the freedom that CSK gives is massive,” the 34-year-old said while speaking to the broadcaster after CSK’s five-wicket win over the Gujarat Titans via the DLS method.

When asked about record six-time IPL winner Ambati Rayudu, who played his last game in the T20 league on Monday, Rahane said, “ (He is a) Great character to have, very intense, very hard-working, a great team man, I would say. The knock he played today was really, really special. Very happy for him.”

‘Always learning from MS’

All-rounder Moeen Ali was also seen running about in sheer joy after CSK won its fifth title. “Voice has gone already. Amazing feeling. To beat such a good side on a wicket like that was amazing.”

He signed off by praising skipper MS Dhoni. He said, “You’re always learning from MS, just about how you deal with players and different situations.”

