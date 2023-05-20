Chennai Super Kings faithfuls were in for a pleasant surprise when skipper MS Dhoni walked out to bat at No. 4 during the IPL 2023 match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

On Saturday, Dhoni walked out after Shivam Dube holed out to Lalit Yadav, stationed at long-on.

Dhoni last batted in this spot in 2021 against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The 41-year-old has been most successful while batting at No. 5 in the IPL. However, at No. 4, he has clobbered the second-most runs of his career.

Against DC, although Dhoni remained unbeaten on 5, his fans may have been left a tad disappointed as he couldn’t hammer a signature maximum to conclude the innings.

It may have once seemed that Dhoni was getting a second chance when Chetan Sakariya bowled a no-ball and then a wide off what would have been the last delivery of the match. The last ball, a timely yorker from the medium pacer, was hit to deep midwicket for a single.