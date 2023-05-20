IPL News

MS Dhoni comes out to bat at No. 4 after two years, scores 5 not out

On Saturday, Dhoni walked out after Shivam Dube holed out to Lalit Yadav, stationed at long-on.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 20 May, 2023 17:17 IST
MS Dhoni, skipper of Chennai Super Kings, walks out to bat against the Delhi Capitals.

MS Dhoni, skipper of Chennai Super Kings, walks out to bat against the Delhi Capitals.

Chennai Super Kings faithfuls were in for a pleasant surprise when skipper MS Dhoni walked out to bat at No. 4 during the IPL 2023 match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Devon Conway hits 1000th six of IPL 2023

Dhoni last batted in this spot in 2021 against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The 41-year-old has been most successful while batting at No. 5 in the IPL. However, at No. 4, he has clobbered the second-most runs of his career.

Against DC, although Dhoni remained unbeaten on 5, his fans may have been left a tad disappointed as he couldn’t hammer a signature maximum to conclude the innings.

It may have once seemed that Dhoni was getting a second chance when Chetan Sakariya bowled a no-ball and then a wide off what would have been the last delivery of the match. The last ball, a timely yorker from the medium pacer, was hit to deep midwicket for a single.

