Dhoni, Mohit, Sandeep: Five India internationals who could be retained as uncapped players ahead of IPL 2025

Ahead of the 2025 IPL mega auction, the IPL Governing Council announced new retention rules on Saturday. Under these rules, an Indian player who hasn’t represented the country in any format for over five years can be retained as an uncapped player.

According to the official statement, “A capped Indian player will be considered uncapped if, in the last five calendar years, they haven’t played in the starting XI for India in any format or held a BCCI central contract.”

Additionally, the Impact Player rule allows these players to make valuable contributions without playing the entire game.

Here are some players who, despite having represented the country, could still be retained as uncapped players by franchises ahead of IPL 2025.

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni has been the face of Chennai Super Kings since the IPL’s inception in 2008. The former Indian captain has guided the team to five IPL titles, while still showcasing his wicket-keeping skills and adding crucial runs in the lower order.

FILE PHOTO: CSK’s M.S.Dhoni in action during the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/ The Hindu

Dhoni’s final international appearance came during the heart-breaking semifinal loss to New Zealand in the 2019 ICC ODI World Cup. Under the new rules, the three-time ICC trophy-winning captain can now be retained as an uncapped player.

Mohit Sharma

FILE PHOTO: Gujarat Titans’ Mohit Sharma celebrates the wicket of Sunrisers’ Hyderabad’s Washington Sundar during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans. | Photo Credit: PTI

Pace bowler Mohit Sharma has revitalized his career as a death bowler in the IPL, honing his skills with various slower balls to challenge batters during the crucial final overs for Gujarat Titans. The medium-pacer from Haryana last represented India in 2015, which allows him to be retained as an uncapped player.

ALSO READ | IPL 2025 player retention rules: Teams allowed six retentions; Right to Match option returns

Sandeep Sharma

FILE PHOTO: RR’s Sandeep Sharma bowling against SRH during the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunriseres Hyderabad (SRH) at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/ The Hindu

Another bowler who has adapted his skills to keep pace with the evolving game is Sandeep Sharma, who has emerged as a standout performer for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, consistently taking wickets in all phases of play. Given that he last played internationally in 2015, Sandeep would undoubtedly be a top choice for retention as an uncapped player.

Piyush Chawla

FILE PHOTO: Mi’s Piyush Chawla celebrates after taking Jos Butler’s wicket during the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

The two-time World Cup winner has performed well with the ball over the past two seasons for Mumbai Indians, showcasing his skill in turning the ball both ways to take crucial wickets. The 35-year-old last represented the national team in 2012, making him eligible for retention as an uncapped player.

Vijay Shankar

Gujarat Titans’ Vijay Shankar takes a catch to dismiss Riyan Parag in Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty-20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/ The Hindu

Unlike many others on the list, Vijay Shankar is not necessarily at the end of his career. The Tamil Nadu cricketer possesses all-round skills that are hard to find on the domestic circuit, and despite some declining performances, he could still be a valuable asset in the playing eleven. The 33-year-old last represented the national team in 2019, making him eligible for retention as an uncapped player for the upcoming season.