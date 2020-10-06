IPL 2020: Bumrah, Yadav shine as Mumbai thrashes Rajasthan by 57 runs

Besides a battery of reliable all-rounders, one of the features of Mumbai Indians’ consistent success in the Indian Premier League over the years has been its all-round performance. It was on full display at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday with Rohit Sharma and Co. thrashing Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs to retain the No. 1 spot in the points table. However, Mumbai has played a match more than the second-placed Delhi Capitals.

Suryakumar Yadav’s (79 n.o., 47b, 11x4, 2x6) personal best in IPL, aided by captain Rohit (35, 23b, 2x4, 3x6) at the top and Hardik Pandya (30 n.o., 19b, 2x4, 1x6) at the death, meant Mumbai Indians racked up a formidable total of 193 for five after electing to bat.

Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah, with the Indian pace spearhead using the new ball for the first time this season, then reduced the Royals to 12 for three in the third over to take the fizz out of the chase. Just when Jos Buttler (70, 44b, 4x4, 5x6) had started cutting loose, Kieron Pollard - unable to get a hit earlier in the evening - pulled off a stunner on the boundary line.

Despite misjudging the ball for a split second, the Caribbean all-rounder leapt high and caught the ball on the second attempt. His catch was as good as the effort from substitute Anukul Roy - he fielded in place of Suryakumar after the No. 3 batsman took a blow on his helmet - who had run backwards from extra cover and pulled off a diving catch to dismiss leftie Mahipal Lomror in the ninth over. Bumrah eventually ran through the tail to wind up the Royals’ innings for 136 with 11 balls to spare.