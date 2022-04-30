Mumbai beats Rajasthan to end IPL 2022 losing streak; Playoffs scenario explained

Mumbai Indians ended its eight-match losing streak in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with a five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.

Rohit Sharma's men chased down RR's total of 158 in the final over to end its worst winless drought across 15 seasons. The five-time champion's eight successive defeats since the start of the season is the poorest start for any side in IPL history.

MI's Qualification chances for IPL 2022 playoffs

With five games in hand, Mumbai can jump to a maximum of 12 points if it manages to win all of its remaining matches. Mumbai is all but out of the playoffs race as three teams (Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants) have already moved past the threshold of 12 points with a positive Net Run Rate (NRR). IPL 2022 Points Table Updated: MI earns first win, GT consolidates top spot

They are followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad (10 points in eight matches), Royal Challengers Bangalore (10 points in 10 matches), Delhi Capitals (eight points in eight matches) and Punjab Kings (eight points in nine chances). With at least two of the mid-table team certain to cross 12 points, Mumbai's bid to narrow the points deficit with a negative NRR (-0.836) will fall short this time around.