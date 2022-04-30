IPL 2022 IPL News IPL News Mumbai beats Rajasthan to end IPL 2022 losing streak; Playoffs scenario explained RR vs MI, IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai chased down Rajasthan's total of 158 in the final over to end its worst winless drought across 15 seasons on Saturday. Team Sportstar 30 April, 2022 23:37 IST Suryakumar Yadav scored his third-half century of IPL 2022 to lead Mumbai to its first win of the season. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 30 April, 2022 23:37 IST Mumbai Indians ended its eight-match losing streak in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with a five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.Rohit Sharma's men chased down RR's total of 158 in the final over to end its worst winless drought across 15 seasons. The five-time champion's eight successive defeats since the start of the season is the poorest start for any side in IPL history. READ: IPL 2022: Jos Buttler continues Orange Cap domination with another fifty MI's Qualification chances for IPL 2022 playoffsWith five games in hand, Mumbai can jump to a maximum of 12 points if it manages to win all of its remaining matches. Mumbai is all but out of the playoffs race as three teams (Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants) have already moved past the threshold of 12 points with a positive Net Run Rate (NRR). IPL 2022 Points Table Updated: MI earns first win, GT consolidates top spot LATEST: Dhoni to lead CSK in IPL 2022 after Jadeja hands back captaincy HIGHLIGHTS: RR vs MI HIGHLIGHTSThey are followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad (10 points in eight matches), Royal Challengers Bangalore (10 points in 10 matches), Delhi Capitals (eight points in eight matches) and Punjab Kings (eight points in nine chances). With at least two of the mid-table team certain to cross 12 points, Mumbai's bid to narrow the points deficit with a negative NRR (-0.836) will fall short this time around. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :