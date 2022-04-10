Zaheer Khan: Mumbai Indians failed to win "close situations"

Mumbai Indians has not been able to make the most of the middle overs in the four outings thus far in the Indian Premier League. Even the bowlers failed to pick wickets regularly.

Zaheer Khan, MI's director of cricket, feels the failure to win "close situations" has kept them winless in the 2022 edition.

“You have got to be able to close those moments of the game where the momentum is shifting. We have, as a team, not been able to do that, so that is something we have to focus on,” Zaheer said after MI’s loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday.

“Focus on the positives, the things that have been working for us, keep building on that. It’s a long season, so we have to keep things tight and keep getting better.”

Despite a drastic change in personnel, MI can take some heart from its mediocre record early on in IPL. In 2014, it qualified for the Playoffs despite losing five on the trot. The next season, in 2015, MI bounced back after losing the first four games to emerge champion.

“There are still 11 (10) league matches to go. We have got to get on a roll. You have seen in this tournament how teams get on a losing roll or gain winning momentum. It’s just a matter of (getting the) first win,” Zaheer said.

“At times you get tight as well, you start doubting yourselves in situations where the pressure is highest. So that is something we have to be aware of and look for that spark in the group.”