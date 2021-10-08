IPL playoff qualification scenarios: Can Mumbai Indians still qualify for IPL playoffs

After Kolkata Knight Riders' 86-run win against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, Mumbai Indians' chances of booking a playoff berth have taken a big hit. The defending champions need a miracle to make the cut.

IPL 2021 MI vs SRH preview: Kolkata win makes Mumbai Indians playoff qualification incredibly difficult

MI's current net run rate is -0.048 and Knight Riders' is 0.587, which is why Mumbai needs to win very big.

To put things into context, if MI bats first vs SRH, it will have to win by 171 runs to make the fourth spot. And if Mumbai bowls first, it's as good as out of the playoff race.