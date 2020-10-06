Home IPL 2020 News MI vs RR, IPL 2020: U-19 World Cup star Kartik Tyagi debuts for Rajasthan Royals RR vs MI, IPL 2020: Tyagi joined the India U-19 team for the World Cup in South Africa earlier this year. The 19-year-old returned with 11 wickets including a game-changing 4/24 against Australia in the quarterfinal. Team Sportstar 06 October, 2020 19:11 IST India U-19 World Cup star Kartik Tyagi makes his IPL debut against Mumbai Indians. - RR TWITTER Team Sportstar 06 October, 2020 19:11 IST India Under-19 fast bowler Kartik Tyagi made his debut for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 encounter against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.Tyagi joined the India U-19 team for the World Cup in South Africa earlier this year. The 19-year-old returned with 11 wickets including a game-changing 4/24 against Australia in the quarterfinal. MI vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Rohit Sharma wins toss, Mumbai Indians to bat Tyagi developed the strength for pace by carrying sacks of produce from his father’s farm. They did not have the finances for cricket training but then, the talented teenager whooshed past the obstacles at 140 clicks an hour on the field.India finished runner-up but Tyagi, along with captain Priyam Garg, star batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi earned handsome contracts in the Indian Premier League. Tyagi was picked for Rs 1.30 crore by Rajasthan Royals. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos