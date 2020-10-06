MI vs RR, IPL 2020: U-19 World Cup star Kartik Tyagi debuts for Rajasthan Royals

India Under-19 fast bowler Kartik Tyagi made his debut for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 encounter against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Tyagi joined the India U-19 team for the World Cup in South Africa earlier this year. The 19-year-old returned with 11 wickets including a game-changing 4/24 against Australia in the quarterfinal.

MI vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Rohit Sharma wins toss, Mumbai Indians to bat

Tyagi developed the strength for pace by carrying sacks of produce from his father’s farm. They did not have the finances for cricket training but then, the talented teenager whooshed past the obstacles at 140 clicks an hour on the field.

India finished runner-up but Tyagi, along with captain Priyam Garg, star batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi earned handsome contracts in the Indian Premier League. Tyagi was picked for Rs 1.30 crore by Rajasthan Royals.