Mumbai Indians signs Chris Jordan for IPL 2023: Report

Team Sportstar
Chennai 30 April, 2023 15:04 IST
Chris Jordan in action.

Chris Jordan in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Mumbai Indians has reportedly acquired the services of England pacer Chris Jordan as a player replacement for the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League on Sunday, according to a report on ESPNCricinfo.

Jordan is likely to replace Jhye Richardson, who was injured and underwent a surgery just before the start of IPL 2023, in the squad.

The 34-year-old has picked up 27 IPL wickets in 28 innings at an average of 30.85 and an economy of 9.32. Jordan last played in the IPL in 2022 for Chennai Super Kings, where he managed two wickets in four outings.

Additionally, Jordan was seen practicing with the MI team ahead of the clash against Rajasthan Royals at the Wanhede stadium.

