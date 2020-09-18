Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: What does Mumbai Indians' strongest XI look like? IPL: Mumbai does not have experienced spinners in its ranks, but Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya have proved they are more than handy in helpful conditions. Team Sportstar 18 September, 2020 17:03 IST Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult in Abu Dhabi. - Mumbai Indians Team Sportstar 18 September, 2020 17:03 IST Mumbai Indians (MI) has a settled line-up going into its Indian Premier League (IPL) title defence but suffered a late withdrawal in the form of Lasith Malinga.Malinga, who has helped Mumbai to four IPL titles, was replaced by Australian pacer James Pattinson. Mumbai does not have experienced spinners in its ranks, but Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya have proved they are more than handy in helpful conditions.Mumbai has a packed batting line-up with no real weakness from numbers 1 to 7. Skipper Rohit Sharma will open alongside South Africa’s Quinton de Kock, followed by Suryakumar Yadav, who has been a consistent performer for Mumbai with a strike rate of over 130 in the last couple of seasons.FOLLOW | IPL 2020 COVERAGEWhile Ishan Kishan struggled in IPL 2019, he has shown in the past that he can be a destructive batsman. Hardik Pandya, Krunal and Kieron Pollard form the crux of the team in the middle order. The addition of Nathan Coulter-Nile, who is a powerful striker of the ball, lends depth to Mumbai.Trent Boult will have to take over the new-ball responsibility in Malinga's absence and form a partnership with India’s no. 1 pacer Jasprit Bumrah.Strongest XI1. Rohit Sharma (C)2. Quinton de Kock (Overseas/Wk)3. Suryakumar Yadav4. Ishan Kishan5. Hardik Pandya6. Krunal Pandya7. Kieron Pollard (Overseas)8. Nathan Coulter-Nile (Overseas)9. Rahul Chahar10. Trent Boult (Overseas)11. Jasprit BumrahWildcard: None Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos