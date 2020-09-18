IPL 2020: What does Mumbai Indians' strongest XI look like?

Mumbai Indians (MI) has a settled line-up going into its Indian Premier League (IPL) title defence but suffered a late withdrawal in the form of Lasith Malinga.

Malinga, who has helped Mumbai to four IPL titles, was replaced by Australian pacer James Pattinson. Mumbai does not have experienced spinners in its ranks, but Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya have proved they are more than handy in helpful conditions.

Mumbai has a packed batting line-up with no real weakness from numbers 1 to 7. Skipper Rohit Sharma will open alongside South Africa’s Quinton de Kock, followed by Suryakumar Yadav, who has been a consistent performer for Mumbai with a strike rate of over 130 in the last couple of seasons.

While Ishan Kishan struggled in IPL 2019, he has shown in the past that he can be a destructive batsman. Hardik Pandya, Krunal and Kieron Pollard form the crux of the team in the middle order. The addition of Nathan Coulter-Nile, who is a powerful striker of the ball, lends depth to Mumbai.

Trent Boult will have to take over the new-ball responsibility in Malinga's absence and form a partnership with India’s no. 1 pacer Jasprit Bumrah.