IPL News

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians in search of first win as rival CSK pays visit

The Wankhede Stadium will be bombinating on Saturday evening when Mumbai Indians hosts Chennai Super Kings in one of the most pulsating fixtures in the IPL entourage.

Amol Karhadkar
Mumbai 07 April, 2023 22:22 IST
Mumbai 07 April, 2023 22:22 IST
CSK will want Tushar Deshpande to come good with the ball at his home ground against Mumbai.

CSK will want Tushar Deshpande to come good with the ball at his home ground against Mumbai. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Wankhede Stadium will be bombinating on Saturday evening when Mumbai Indians hosts Chennai Super Kings in one of the most pulsating fixtures in the IPL entourage.

For the fans, it’s the biggest rivalry to have emerged in the short history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). For the franchise owners, it’s the most sought-after match of the league stage every season. And for the players involved, it’s the most important fixture of the year beyond international cricket.

No wonder then that the Wankhede Stadium will be bombinating on Saturday evening when Mumbai Indians hosts Chennai Super Kings in one of the most pulsating fixtures in the IPL entourage. For the home team, it will be a must-win encounter to get its campaign going.

For the 11th season in succession, Mumbai Indians lost its tournament-opener. Rohit Sharma and Co. will be hoping for star signing Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav and the captain himself to get going with the willow at the biggest stage.

Also Read
‘MS seat’ earmarked at Wankhede to commemorate Dhoni’s World Cup final six

Tilak Varma, who spent a better part of Friday’s optional training session playing tennis-ball cricket with Piyush Chawla’s son Adi, will be hoping to continue his blitz from the last weekend in the defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, will want the Mumbai duo of Tushar Deshpande to come good with the ball and all-rounder Shivam Dube to build on his starts to solidy the team’s middle order.

If they back up the on-song Maharashtra pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Chennai Super Kings will be hoping to register a second successive win this season.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

What went wrong for CSK and MI in IPL 2022? - Analysis

RR coach Sangakkara: 130 runs was never enough

Hardik Pandya: Goal is to win the World Cup no matter what

Slide shows

Shah Rukh Khan wows crowds, teaches Kohli Pathaan dance step after KKR registers big win vs RCB at Eden Gardens

RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Match in Pictures: Punjab beats Rajasthan in final over thriller

CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 Highlights: Match in Pictures - Moeen, Ruturaj star as Chennai beats Lucknow to register first win

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us