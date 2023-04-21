MI vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Injury-hit Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings lock horns at Wankhede

Even before the tournament began, player injuries had been the talk of the IPL entourage. The chatter has just got louder as the event has progressed. As a result, as much as trying to break away from the mid-table muddle, both Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings are fretting over the fitness of their key players.

Pace spearhead Jofra Archer, having featured in a solitary game for his new franchise before being sidelined by an elbow flare-up, is likely to make his maiden appearance in MI jersey at its home ground.

The Kings, however, are set to miss captain Shikhar Dhawan’s services yet again, with Sam Curran set to lead the team. While the franchise is desperate to field Dhawan at least as an Impact Player - just like two other teams have done with their respective captain so far in the tournament - the left-handed batter is likely to take another week to fully recover from his sore shoulder.

Dhawan’s absence will make Kings more wobbly, having lost three of its last four matches. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, will look to extend its three-match winning streak after starting off with two losses.

MI will also be hoping for Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, the high-profile opening combination, to make a substantial contribution with the willow.