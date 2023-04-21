MI vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Injury-hit Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings lock horns at Wankhede

IPL News

Pace spearhead Jofra Archer, having featured in a solitary game for Mumbai Indians before being sidelined by an elbow flare-up, is likely to make his maiden appearance at its home ground.

Amol Karhadkar
MUMBAI 21 April, 2023 20:01 IST
Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar Yadav during the practice session ahead of MI vs Punjab Kings match in Mumbai on Friday.

Even before the tournament began, player injuries had been the talk of the IPL entourage. The chatter has just got louder as the event has progressed. As a result, as much as trying to break away from the mid-table muddle, both Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings are fretting over the fitness of their key players.

The Kings, however, are set to miss captain Shikhar Dhawan’s services yet again, with Sam Curran set to lead the team. While the franchise is desperate to field Dhawan at least as an Impact Player - just like two other teams have done with their respective captain so far in the tournament - the left-handed batter is likely to take another week to fully recover from his sore shoulder.

Dhawan’s absence will make Kings more wobbly, having lost three of its last four matches. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, will look to extend its three-match winning streak after starting off with two losses.

MI will also be hoping for Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, the high-profile opening combination, to make a substantial contribution with the willow.

