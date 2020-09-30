IPL 2020: Nagarkoti's incredible diving catch sees off Jofra Archer

Kamlesh Nagarkoti pulled off a sensational running catch to get rid of Jofra Archer in Wednesday's IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. Archer tried to hit a good length ball straight over the bowler's head for six, but but the ball gripped and held its line. It went high up in the air, with both long-off and long-on converging. Nagarkoti, charging in from long-on, leaped, parallel to the turf, to his left and held on to the catch.

RR vs KKR, IPL 2020 result: Knights beat Royals by 37 runs

Nagarkoti, playing his first season with KKR, had earlier picked his maiden IPL wicket when he got rid of Robin Uthappa off the first ball of the seventh over. Two deliveries later, he snapped up Riyan Parag out on a night when India's other two U-19 World Cup winners - Shivam Mavi (two for 20) and Shubman Gill (34-ball 47) put Kolkata in a winning position.

Learning curve

"The situation was a bit in our favour when I came to bowl," Nagarkoti said after the match. "Just wanted to keep my plans simple and execute them. I want to thank my family, the KKR support staff and everyone else who have stood by me. Many people like my family, Dravid Sir, Abhishek (Nayar) bhaiyya. It’s a nice experience to learn from Pat Cummins who is a really good bowler. I try to execute what I learn from him," he added.