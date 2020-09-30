Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: India U-19 World Cup winners Mavi, Nagarkoti dent Rajasthan Royals' 175 chase IPL 2020 LIVE: India U-19 World Cup winners Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi shared four wickets between them to thwart Rajasthan Royals' 175 chase in Dubai. Team Sportstar 30 September, 2020 22:32 IST Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti dented Rajasthan Royals' run chase. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 30 September, 2020 22:32 IST India U-19 World Cup winner Kamlesh Nagarkoti on Wednesday took his maiden IPL wicket when he had Rajasthan Royals' Robin Uthappa caught at deep backward square leg. Two balls later, he added another wicket to his tally by snapping up Riyan Parag, thanks to a brilliant catch by Shubman Gill at gully. Earlier, Nagarkoti's U-19 teammate Shivam Mavi had dented Rajasthan's hopes by getting rid of Jos Buttler and the in-form Sanju Samson. Mavi finished with two for 20. RR vs KKR live score, IPL 2020 commentary: Nagarkoti removes Uthappa, Parag in same over Changed aspectsNagarkoti is the first Rajasthan bowler to take a hat-trick in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In an interview earlier, Nagarkoti had thrown light on the changes he had made to his bowling. “I have changed a few aspects in my bowling after consulting my coach Surender sir and KKR bowling coach Omkar Salvi sir. They shared a couple of pointers on how to reduce injuries.”Nagarkoti thanked KKR for standing by him in difficult times. “Team KKR has really taken care of me well.“I benefited a lot from Abhishek Nayar’s experience (at KKR Academy)… He focused on nurturing me as an all-rounder,” said Nagarkoti, while looking forward to playing alongside his under-19 World Cup winning mates Mavi and Shubman Gill. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos