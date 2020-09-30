IPL 2020: India U-19 World Cup winners Mavi, Nagarkoti dent Rajasthan Royals' 175 chase

India U-19 World Cup winner Kamlesh Nagarkoti on Wednesday took his maiden IPL wicket when he had Rajasthan Royals' Robin Uthappa caught at deep backward square leg. Two balls later, he added another wicket to his tally by snapping up Riyan Parag, thanks to a brilliant catch by Shubman Gill at gully. Earlier, Nagarkoti's U-19 teammate Shivam Mavi had dented Rajasthan's hopes by getting rid of Jos Buttler and the in-form Sanju Samson. Mavi finished with two for 20.

RR vs KKR live score, IPL 2020 commentary: Nagarkoti removes Uthappa, Parag in same over

Changed aspects

Nagarkoti is the first Rajasthan bowler to take a hat-trick in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In an interview earlier, Nagarkoti had thrown light on the changes he had made to his bowling. “I have changed a few aspects in my bowling after consulting my coach Surender sir and KKR bowling coach Omkar Salvi sir. They shared a couple of pointers on how to reduce injuries.”

Nagarkoti thanked KKR for standing by him in difficult times. “Team KKR has really taken care of me well.

“I benefited a lot from Abhishek Nayar’s experience (at KKR Academy)… He focused on nurturing me as an all-rounder,” said Nagarkoti, while looking forward to playing alongside his under-19 World Cup winning mates Mavi and Shubman Gill.