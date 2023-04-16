The rivalry between two players in the Indian domestic circuit came to the fore at the IPL stage here on Sunday, with Kolkata Knight Riders’ captain Nitish Rana and Mumbai Indians’ Hrithik Shokeen engaging in a war of words in the first innings.

The incident happened in the ninth over of their match at the Wankhede Stadium when the Indians’ bowler gave an earful to Rana after dismissing the KKR captain, who stopped in his tracks to turn around and hurl some words back at the bowler.

Hrithik Shokeen of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders during match 22 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders held at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on the 16th April 2023 | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS for IPL

Shokeen had Rana caught at long-on by substitute fielder Ramandeep Singh and immediately looked in the direction of the batter to say a few words. But as Rana turned back to respond to the young player’s charge at him, Mumbai’s stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav and the senior most player in the game, Piyush Chawla, stepped in to diffuse the tension.

It must be noted that both Rana and Shokeen are teammates in the Delhi side in domestic cricket, but they are not on talking terms even in the dressing room. The flare-up that happened on Sunday afternoon was not a one-off since these two players have had a history between them.

If Rana had an ordinary game with the bat, falling for five off 10 balls, Shokeen was a busy player on Sunday as after taking a sharp catch to dismiss the struggling N Jagadeesan early on off Cameron Green at the cover point he returned with 4-0-39-2 while also accounting for KKR all-rounder Shardul Thakur.