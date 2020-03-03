No threat to IPL 2020 due to coronavirus, says Brijesh Patel

IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel on Tuesday ruled out any threat to the upcoming T20 league due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“There is no threat as of now and we are keeping a tab (on the situation)," said Brijesh Patel when asked about coronavirus threat to IPL.

IPL 2020 will begin with Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29. The final is slated to take place on May 24.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly too ruled out any threat to the IPL or the South Africa series, beginning with the first ODI on March 12 in Dharamsala.

“Nothing in India. Not even discussed it (Coronovirus)’” said Ganguly.

Another senior BCCI official said that the South African team was coming as per the schedule for the three-match ODI series.

The deadly disease, which has killed over 3,100 people and infected over 90,000 globally, has wrecked havoc on the international calender of various sporting events across the globe and has even put the upcoming Tokyo Olympics under doubt.

A few cases of the virus infection have also been reported in India.