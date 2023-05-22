IPL 2023 Orange Cap table update: du Plessis leads after league stage, Gill second with 680 runs

The IPL 2023 league stage ended on May 21, Sunda with Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis leading the Orange Cap charts with 730 runs from 14 matches.

Ace youngster Shubman Gill jumped to the second spot after slamming two consecutive centuries. Gill is the fourth batter to achieve the feat in the IPL after Shikhar Dhawan, Jos Buttler and Virat Kohli, who also hit two successive hundreds in RCB’s last two matches.

IPL 2023 PURPLE CAP LIST

Here is a look at the Orange Cap table after 70 matches:

MOST RUNS IN IPL 2023

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Faf du Plessis (RCB) 14 730 56.15 153.68 84 Shubman Gill (GT) 14 680 56.67 152.46 104* Virat Kohli (RCB) 14 649 53.25 139.82 101* Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) 14 625 48.08 163.61 124 Devon Conway (CSK) 14 585 53.18 138.62 92*

(Updated till the RCB vs GT match on May 22)

ORANGE CAP WINNERS SEASON-WISE LIST