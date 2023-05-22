IPL News

IPL 2023 Orange Cap table update: du Plessis leads after league stage, Gill second with 680 runs

IPL 2023 Orange Cap: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis and Shubman Gill lead the batting charts after 70 league stage matches.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 22 May, 2023 10:46 IST
Faf du Plessis and Shubman Gill hold the top two spots in the Orange Cap race after the league stage of IPL 2023

Faf du Plessis and Shubman Gill hold the top two spots in the Orange Cap race after the league stage of IPL 2023 | Photo Credit: PTI

The IPL 2023 league stage ended on May 21, Sunda with Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis leading the Orange Cap charts with 730 runs from 14 matches.

Ace youngster Shubman Gill jumped to the second spot after slamming two consecutive centuries. Gill is the fourth batter to achieve the feat in the IPL after Shikhar Dhawan, Jos Buttler and Virat Kohli, who also hit two successive hundreds in RCB’s last two matches.

IPL 2023 PURPLE CAP LIST

Here is a look at the Orange Cap table after 70 matches:

MOST RUNS IN IPL 2023

Batter MatchesRunsAverageStrike RateHighest Score
Faf du Plessis (RCB)1473056.15153.6884
Shubman Gill (GT)1468056.67152.46104*
Virat Kohli (RCB)1464953.25139.82101*
Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)1462548.08163.61 124
Devon Conway (CSK)1458553.18138.6292*

(Updated till the RCB vs GT match on May 22)

ORANGE CAP WINNERS SEASON-WISE LIST

YearPlayerTeamRuns AverageStrike Rate50 100HS
2022Jos ButtlerRR86357.53149.0544116
2021Ruturaj GaikwadCSK 635 45.35136.2641101*
2020KL RahulPBKS67055.83129.3451132*
2019David WarnerSRH69269.20143.8781100
2018Kane WilliamsonSRH73552.50142.448084
2017David WarnerSRH64158.27141.8141126
2016Virat KohliRCB97381.08152.0374113
2015David WarnerSRH56243.23156.547091
2014Robin UthappaKKR66044.00137.785083
2013 Michael HusseyCSK73352.35129.506095
2012Chris GayleRCB73361.08160.7471128
2011Chris GayleRCB60867.55183.1332107
2010Sachin TendulkarMI61847.53132.615089
2009Matthew HaydenCSK57252.00144.815089
2008Shaun MarshKXIP61668.44139.6851115

