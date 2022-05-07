IPL News

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2022 live: Dream11 prediction, Playing 11, head-to-head stats, where to watch live streaming

RR vs PBKS, IPL 2022 LIVE Updates: Here's H2H stats, predicted playing 11, Dream11 Fantasy Team and more from today's match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings.

Last Updated: 07 May, 2022 13:16 IST

Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals faces Mayank Agarwal's Punjab Kings on Saturday.   -  SPORTZPICS

Rajasthan Royals will take on Punjab Kings in Match 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Rishi Dhawan, Riyan Parag

Bowlers: Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

PUNJAB KINGS - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - IPL 2021

TOTAL MATCHES: 14

TOSSES WON: 5 LOST: 9

RESULTS AFTER WINNINGS TOSS - MATCHES WON: 3/5 MATCHES LOST: 2/5

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS - MATCHES WON: 3/9 MATCHES LOST: 6/9

TOSS 2021

RR V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS WON BY 4 RUNS

PBKS V CSK - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 6 WICKETS

DC V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 6 WICKETS

PBKS V SRH - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 9 WICKETS

PBKS V MI - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO FIELD - PBKS WON BY 9 WICKETS

PBKS V KKR - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 5 WICKETS

PBKS V RCB - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS WON BY 34 RUNS

PBKS V DC - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 7 WICKETS

PBKS V RR - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO FIELD - PBKS LOST BY 2 RUNS

SRH V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS WON BY 5 RUNS

MI V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 6 WICKETS

KKR V PBKS - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO FIELD - PBKS WON 5 WICKETS

RCB V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO FIELD - PBKS LOST BY 6 RUNS

CSK V PBKS - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO FIELD - PBKS WON BY 6 WICKETS

RAJASTHAN ROYALS - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - IPL 2021

TOTAL MATCHES: 14

TOSSES WON: 8 TOSSES LOST: 6

RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 3/8 MATCHES LOST: 5/8

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 2/6 MATCHES LOST: 4/6

TOSS 2021

RR V PBKS - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 4 RUNS

RR V DC - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 3 WICKETS

CSK V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 45 RUNS

RCB V RR - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 10 WICKETS

RR V KKR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 6 WICKETS

MI V RR - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 7 WICKETS

RR V SRH - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY 55 RUNS

PBKS V RR - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY 2 RUNS

DC V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 33 RUNS

SRH V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO BAT - RR LOST BY 7 WICKETS

RR vs RCB - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR LOST BY 7 WICKETS

RR V CSK - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 7 WICKETS

RR V MI - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR LOST BY 9 WICKETS

KKR V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 86 RUNS

Sanju Samson and the burden of perception, amid improved numbers  

PREDICTED PLAYING 11

Predicted 11: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

Predicted 11: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Full Squads:

Punjab Kings Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Ishan Porel, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Nathan Ellis, Vaibhav Arora, Benny Howell, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Atharva Taide, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Karun Nair, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

WHERE TO WATCH PBKS vs RR, IPL 2022 LIVE?

The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

 

