IPL News PBKS vs RR, IPL 2022 live: Dream11 prediction, Playing 11, head-to-head stats, where to watch live streaming RR vs PBKS, IPL 2022 LIVE Updates: Here's H2H stats, predicted playing 11, Dream11 Fantasy Team and more from today's match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 07 May, 2022 13:16 IST Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals faces Mayank Agarwal's Punjab Kings on Saturday. - SPORTZPICS Rajasthan Royals will take on Punjab Kings in Match 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.PBKS vs RR Dream11 Team PredictionWicketkeeper: Jos ButtlerBatters: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron HetmyerAll-rounders: Rishi Dhawan, Riyan ParagBowlers: Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra ChahalPUNJAB KINGS - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - IPL 2021TOTAL MATCHES: 14TOSSES WON: 5 LOST: 9RESULTS AFTER WINNINGS TOSS - MATCHES WON: 3/5 MATCHES LOST: 2/5RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS - MATCHES WON: 3/9 MATCHES LOST: 6/9TOSS 2021RR V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS WON BY 4 RUNSPBKS V CSK - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 6 WICKETSDC V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 6 WICKETSPBKS V SRH - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 9 WICKETSPBKS V MI - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO FIELD - PBKS WON BY 9 WICKETSPBKS V KKR - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 5 WICKETSPBKS V RCB - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS WON BY 34 RUNSPBKS V DC - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 7 WICKETSPBKS V RR - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO FIELD - PBKS LOST BY 2 RUNSSRH V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS WON BY 5 RUNSMI V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 6 WICKETSKKR V PBKS - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO FIELD - PBKS WON 5 WICKETSRCB V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO FIELD - PBKS LOST BY 6 RUNSCSK V PBKS - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO FIELD - PBKS WON BY 6 WICKETSRAJASTHAN ROYALS - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - IPL 2021TOTAL MATCHES: 14TOSSES WON: 8 TOSSES LOST: 6RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS:MATCHES WON: 3/8 MATCHES LOST: 5/8RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS:MATCHES WON: 2/6 MATCHES LOST: 4/6TOSS 2021RR V PBKS - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 4 RUNSRR V DC - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 3 WICKETSCSK V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 45 RUNSRCB V RR - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 10 WICKETSRR V KKR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 6 WICKETSMI V RR - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 7 WICKETSRR V SRH - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY 55 RUNSPBKS V RR - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY 2 RUNSDC V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 33 RUNSSRH V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO BAT - RR LOST BY 7 WICKETSRR vs RCB - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR LOST BY 7 WICKETSRR V CSK - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 7 WICKETSRR V MI - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR LOST BY 9 WICKETSKKR V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 86 RUNS Sanju Samson and the burden of perception, amid improved numbers PREDICTED PLAYING 11Predicted 11: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep SharmaPredicted 11: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep SenFull Squads:Punjab Kings Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Ishan Porel, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Nathan Ellis, Vaibhav Arora, Benny Howell, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Atharva Taide, Ansh Patel, Raj BawaRajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Karun Nair, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham GarhwalWHERE TO WATCH PBKS vs RR, IPL 2022 LIVE?The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.