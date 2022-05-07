PBKS vs RR, IPL 2022 live: Dream11 prediction, Playing 11, head-to-head stats, where to watch live streaming

PUNJAB KINGS - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - IPL 2021 TOTAL MATCHES: 14 TOSSES WON: 5 LOST: 9 RESULTS AFTER WINNINGS TOSS - MATCHES WON: 3/5 MATCHES LOST: 2/5 RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS - MATCHES WON: 3/9 MATCHES LOST: 6/9 TOSS 2021 RR V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS WON BY 4 RUNS PBKS V CSK - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 6 WICKETS DC V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 6 WICKETS PBKS V SRH - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 9 WICKETS PBKS V MI - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO FIELD - PBKS WON BY 9 WICKETS PBKS V KKR - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 5 WICKETS PBKS V RCB - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS WON BY 34 RUNS PBKS V DC - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 7 WICKETS PBKS V RR - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO FIELD - PBKS LOST BY 2 RUNS SRH V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS WON BY 5 RUNS MI V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 6 WICKETS KKR V PBKS - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO FIELD - PBKS WON 5 WICKETS RCB V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO FIELD - PBKS LOST BY 6 RUNS CSK V PBKS - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO FIELD - PBKS WON BY 6 WICKETS RAJASTHAN ROYALS - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - IPL 2021 TOTAL MATCHES: 14 TOSSES WON: 8 TOSSES LOST: 6 RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS: MATCHES WON: 3/8 MATCHES LOST: 5/8 RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS: MATCHES WON: 2/6 MATCHES LOST: 4/6 TOSS 2021 RR V PBKS - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 4 RUNS RR V DC - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 3 WICKETS CSK V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 45 RUNS RCB V RR - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 10 WICKETS RR V KKR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 6 WICKETS MI V RR - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 7 WICKETS RR V SRH - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY 55 RUNS PBKS V RR - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY 2 RUNS DC V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 33 RUNS SRH V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO BAT - RR LOST BY 7 WICKETS RR vs RCB - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR LOST BY 7 WICKETS RR V CSK - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 7 WICKETS RR V MI - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR LOST BY 9 WICKETS KKR V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 86 RUNS