PBKS vs DC, IPL 2022 LIVE Score: Delhi, Punjab face off as playoffs race heats up

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. This is Santadeep Dey, bringing you all the action as it unfolds at the venue.

PBKS vs DC LIVE COMMENTARY

Stay tuned! The live coverage begins at 7:30PM IST.

PBKS vs DC PREDICTED XI

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya.

PBKS vs DC MATCH PREVIEW

As the race for the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs heats up, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings will be hoping to outdo each other when they meet in a must-win game at the DY Patil Stadium on Monday.

So far, both the teams have been struggling for consistency and further slip-up would dent their chances of making it to the last-four stage. While Delhi Capitals is ranked fifth with a NRR of +0.210, Punjab Kings is at the seventh spot with 12 points in its kitty, and both the teams look confident, having won their last game.

For the Capitals, the batting department will revolve around the in-form David Warner. In the absence of Prithvi Shaw, who just recovered from typhoid, back-up openers Mandeep Singh and K.S. Bharat have struggled and the team needs to quickly fix its top-order woes.

Mitchell Marsh, who impressed in the last outing against Rajasthan Royals, will need to anchor the middle-order, along with Rovman Powell and captain Rishabh Pant. But against Punjab’s quality bowling line-up - comprising Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh - Capitals’ batters will be put to test.

Punjab Kings has some of the top batters in its ranks - Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone and Bhanuka Rajapaksa - and in a crunch game, the team will be expecting them to come good.

Livingstone has been in red-hot form, while Bairstow, too, has regained his touch and a lot will depend on the England duo. It needs to be seen how the Capitals tackle Kings’ big-hitters.

- Shayan Acharya

PBKS vs DC FULL SQUADS Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Arshdeep Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal

WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 LIVE?

The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be aired on the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM IST on Monday, May 16. The match will also be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar.