Matches played: 30
Delhi Capitals won: 15
Punjab Kings won: 16
Last result: PBKS won by 31 runs (May, 2023)
PBKS Predicted XI
Batting first: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short/Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, M. Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.
Bowling first: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short/Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, M. Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis/Kagiso Rabada.
DC Predicted XI
Batting first: David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje.
Bowling first: David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma.
As the Indian Premier League (IPL) caravan returns to the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium after a 10-year hiatus, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will make a final push for a Playoffs spot when it hosts bottom-placed Delhi Capitals (DC) in a must-win game on Wednesday.
With its campaign coming to a grinding halt following a 31-run defeat to the same opposition four nights ago, DC will hope to play party-spoiler and make amends. Chasing a middling 168, David Warner started off like the clappers in the PowerPlay before DC’s middle-order was swept away by the spin duo of Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar.