PREVIEW

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) caravan returns to the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium after a 10-year hiatus, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will make a final push for a Playoffs spot when it hosts bottom-placed Delhi Capitals (DC) in a must-win game on Wednesday.

With its campaign coming to a grinding halt following a 31-run defeat to the same opposition four nights ago, DC will hope to play party-spoiler and make amends. Chasing a middling 168, David Warner started off like the clappers in the PowerPlay before DC’s middle-order was swept away by the spin duo of Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar.

