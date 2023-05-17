PBKS vs DC: Follow for all live updates from the Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals

May 17, 2023 17:31
PBKS vs DC HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL

Matches played: 30

Delhi Capitals won: 15

Punjab Kings won: 16

Last result: PBKS won by 31 runs (May, 2023)

May 17, 2023 17:15
Pacers to make merry??
May 17, 2023 17:09
Predicted XIs

PBKS Predicted XI

Batting first: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short/Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, M. Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Bowling first: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short/Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, M. Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis/Kagiso Rabada.

DC Predicted XI

Batting first: David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje.

Bowling first: David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma.

May 17, 2023 17:07
Dharamshala Awaits!!
May 17, 2023 17:00
PREVIEW

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) caravan returns to the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium after a 10-year hiatus, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will make a final push for a Playoffs spot when it hosts bottom-placed Delhi Capitals (DC) in a must-win game on Wednesday.

With its campaign coming to a grinding halt following a 31-run defeat to the same opposition four nights ago, DC will hope to play party-spoiler and make amends. Chasing a middling 168, David Warner started off like the clappers in the PowerPlay before DC’s middle-order was swept away by the spin duo of Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar.

