GT vs PBKS Dream11 fantasy prediction, IPL 2022 live updates: Gujarat Titans v Punjab Kings predicted playing 11, head-to-head stats and where to watch

Punjab Kings (PBKS) takes on Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM PREDICTION

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Odean Smith, Liam Livingstone (vc), Hardik Pandya (c)

Bowlers: Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami

Team Composition: PBKS 6: 5 GT Credits Left: 0.0

PBKS vs GT PREDICTED PLAYING 11

Punjab Kings Predicted 11: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Odean Smith, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora.

Gujarat Titans Predicted 11 : Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Pradeep Sangwan, Mohammed Shami.

PUNJAB KINGS - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - IPL 2021

TOTAL MATCHES: 14

TOSSES WON: 5 LOST: 9

RESULTS AFTER WINNINGS TOSS - MATCHES WON: 3/5 MATCHES LOST: 2/5

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS - MATCHES WON: 3/9 MATCHES LOST: 6/9

TOSS 2021

RR V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS WON BY 4 RUNS

PBKS V CSK - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 6 WICKETS

DC V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 6 WICKETS

PBKS V SRH - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 9 WICKETS

PBKS V MI - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO FIELD - PBKS WON BY 9 WICKETS

PBKS V KKR - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 5 WICKETS

PBKS V RCB - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS WON BY 34 RUNS

PBKS V DC - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 7 WICKETS

PBKS V RR - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO FIELD - PBKS LOST BY 2 RUNS

SRH V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS WON BY 5 RUNS

MI V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 6 WICKETS

KKR V PBKS - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO FIELD - PBKS WON 5 WICKETS

RCB V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO FIELD - PBKS LOST BY 6 RUNS

CSK V PBKS - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO FIELD - PBKS WON BY 6 WICKETS

This is Gujarat Titans' maiden season in IPL.

MATCH PREVIEW

The last time Gujarat Titans faced Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture, Rahul Tewatia hit two sixes off the last two deliveries to seal the deal for the new entrant.

And when the two teams meet at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday, Gujarat Titans, which has won eight out of nine games, will once again be pinning its hopes on Tewatia. After being roped in by the Titans for a whopping Rs 9 crore in the auction, the all-rounder from Haryana has justified his price tag, emerging as one of the match-winners for the franchise.

The Titans have fired in every department, under the watchful eyes of captain Hardik Pandya. While Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill have made their presence felt as openers, the middle-order has been solid with Hardik, David Miller and Rashid Khan. Coming into the tournament after a long break, Hardik has so far amassed 308 runs in the tournament and has led the side from the front.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, has been inconsistent with five defeats in nine outings and it needs to regroup in a bid to stay in contention for the playoffs. Even though skipper Mayank Agarwal, batters Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone have done well in patches, and their lack of consistency has been a concern.

While pacer Arshdeep Singh has impressed, the seasoned campaigners Kagiso Rabada and Rahul Chahar need to shoulder more responsibility and be consistent.

- SHAYAN ACHARYA