GT vs PBKS Dream11 fantasy prediction, IPL 2022 live updates: Gujarat Titans v Punjab Kings predicted playing 11, head-to-head stats and where to watch

Punjab Kings (PBKS) takes on Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM PREDICTIONWicketkeeper: Wriddhiman SahaBatters: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman GillAll-rounders: Odean Smith, Liam Livingstone (vc), Hardik Pandya (c)Bowlers: Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Mohammed ShamiTeam Composition: PBKS 6: 5 GT Credits Left: 0.0PBKS vs GT PREDICTED PLAYING 11Punjab Kings Predicted 11: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Odean Smith, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora.Gujarat Titans Predicted 11 : Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Pradeep Sangwan, Mohammed Shami.PUNJAB KINGS - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - IPL 2021TOTAL MATCHES: 14TOSSES WON: 5 LOST: 9RESULTS AFTER WINNINGS TOSS - MATCHES WON: 3/5 MATCHES LOST: 2/5RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS - MATCHES WON: 3/9 MATCHES LOST: 6/9TOSS 2021RR V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS WON BY 4 RUNSPBKS V CSK - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 6 WICKETSDC V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 6 WICKETSPBKS V SRH - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 9 WICKETSPBKS V MI - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO FIELD - PBKS WON BY 9 WICKETSPBKS V KKR - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 5 WICKETSPBKS V RCB - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS WON BY 34 RUNSPBKS V DC - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 7 WICKETSPBKS V RR - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO FIELD - PBKS LOST BY 2 RUNSSRH V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS WON BY 5 RUNSMI V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 6 WICKETSKKR V PBKS - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO FIELD - PBKS WON 5 WICKETSRCB V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO FIELD - PBKS LOST BY 6 RUNSCSK V PBKS - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO FIELD - PBKS WON BY 6 WICKETSThis is Gujarat Titans' maiden season in IPL.MATCH PREVIEWThe last time Gujarat Titans faced Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture, Rahul Tewatia hit two sixes off the last two deliveries to seal the deal for the new entrant.And when the two teams meet at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday, Gujarat Titans, which has won eight out of nine games, will once again be pinning its hopes on Tewatia. After being roped in by the Titans for a whopping Rs 9 crore in the auction, the all-rounder from Haryana has justified his price tag, emerging as one of the match-winners for the franchise.RELATED | Dhoni shares why he took over as CSK captain from Jadeja The Titans have fired in every department, under the watchful eyes of captain Hardik Pandya. While Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill have made their presence felt as openers, the middle-order has been solid with Hardik, David Miller and Rashid Khan. Coming into the tournament after a long break, Hardik has so far amassed 308 runs in the tournament and has led the side from the front.Punjab Kings, on the other hand, has been inconsistent with five defeats in nine outings and it needs to regroup in a bid to stay in contention for the playoffs. Even though skipper Mayank Agarwal, batters Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone have done well in patches, and their lack of consistency has been a concern.While pacer Arshdeep Singh has impressed, the seasoned campaigners Kagiso Rabada and Rahul Chahar need to shoulder more responsibility and be consistent.- SHAYAN ACHARYAPBKS vs GT FULL SQUADSGujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami, Wriddhiman Saha, Pradeep Sangwan, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal, Noor AhmadPunjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Odean Smith, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Benny Howell, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa, Harpreet BrarWHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH PBKS vs GT, IPL 2022 live?The IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings will be aired live on the Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match will be available on Disney+Hotstar.