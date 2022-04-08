PBKS vs GT, IPL 2022 live: Dream11 fantasy prediction; Punjab Kings v Gujarat Titans predicted 11, toss history, stats

Punjab Kings (PBKS) takes on Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM

WICKETKEEPER: MATTHEW WADE

BATTERS: BHANUKA RAJAPAKSA, SHIKHAR DHAWAN, SHUBMAN GILL

ALL-ROUNDERS: ODEAN SMITH, LIAM LIVINGSTONE (c), HARDIK PANDYA (vc)

BOWLERS: RAHUL CHAHAR, KAGISO RABADA, RASHID KHAN, MOHAMMED SHAMI

PBKS 6: 5 GT, CREDITS REMAINING: 0.0

PBKS vs GT PREDICTED PLAYING 11

PBKS Predicted 11: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Odean Smith, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora.

GT Predicted 11: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami.

PUNJAB KINGS - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - IPL 2021

TOTAL MATCHES: 14

TOSSES WON: 5 LOST: 9

RESULTS AFTER WINNINGS TOSS - MATCHES WON: 3/5 MATCHES LOST: 2/5

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS - MATCHES WON: 3/9 MATCHES LOST: 6/9

TOSS 2021

RR V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS WON BY 4 RUNS

PBKS V CSK - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 6 WICKETS

DC V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 6 WICKETS

PBKS V SRH - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 9 WICKETS

PBKS V MI - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO FIELD - PBKS WON BY 9 WICKETS

PBKS V KKR - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 5 WICKETS

PBKS V RCB - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS WON BY 34 RUNS

PBKS V DC - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 7 WICKETS

PBKS V RR - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO FIELD - PBKS LOST BY 2 RUNS

SRH V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS WON BY 5 RUNS

MI V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 6 WICKETS

KKR V PBKS - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO FIELD - PBKS WON 5 WICKETS

RCB V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO FIELD - PBKS LOST BY 6 RUNS

CSK V PBKS - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO FIELD - PBKS WON BY 6 WICKETS

This is Gujarat Titans' maiden season in IPL.

PREVIEW

The daredevil approach of Punjab Kings and the dew have been the talking points of this Indian Premier League so far. The no holds barred, high-voltage attack during the powerplay overs have made this bunch of powerful hitters the most dangerous side in this tournament.

Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Liam Livingstone have already given glimpses of the mayhem. However, the cavalier approach of Punjab Kings has its pitfalls as seen in the collapses the team suffered against Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. But it is unlikely that it will change its style against Gujarat Titans at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday.

Punjab Kings is riding high after thrashing defending champion Chennai Super Kings at the same venue in its last match. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans is undefeated after two matches.

READ| Anil Kumble felt he was treated 'unfairly' in 2017, Vinod Rai writes in his book

Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya has revelled in his new role and has made vital contributions with the bat. He has also completed his quota of overs comfortably. Shubman Gill has run into form but Gujarat will need more runs from the top order batters to put pressure on Punjab.

READ| Pat Cummins equals record for fastest fifty in IPL

Gujarat's bowling – the in-form Mohammed Shami, the fiery Lockie Ferguson and wily Rashid Khan – will pose more challenges to Punjab batters than other bowling attacks they have faced so far.

If the Gujarat bowlers choke the Punjab top order, it could prove to be decisive in this contest.