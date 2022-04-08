IPL News PBKS vs GT, IPL 2022 live: Dream11 fantasy prediction; Punjab Kings v Gujarat Titans predicted 11, toss history, stats GT vs PBKS, IPL 2022 live: Here's the playing 11, toss, stats and team updates for the Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans. From left: Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami celebrate a wicket during the clash against Delhi Capitals. - SPORTZPICS

Punjab Kings (PBKS) takes on Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM WICKETKEEPER: MATTHEW WADEBATTERS: BHANUKA RAJAPAKSA, SHIKHAR DHAWAN, SHUBMAN GILLALL-ROUNDERS: ODEAN SMITH, LIAM LIVINGSTONE (c), HARDIK PANDYA (vc)BOWLERS: RAHUL CHAHAR, KAGISO RABADA, RASHID KHAN, MOHAMMED SHAMIPBKS 6: 5 GT, CREDITS REMAINING: 0.0PBKS vs GT PREDICTED PLAYING 11PBKS Predicted 11: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Odean Smith, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora. GT Predicted 11: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami. On Matchpoint Paradox this week, Amol Karhadkar, Shayan Acharya and Vijay Lokapally discuss the recently concluded Women's ODI World Cup, Pakistan's possibilities to continue hosting international cricket, Ross Taylor signing off from the international stage, and their first impressions of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. PUNJAB KINGS - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - IPL 2021TOTAL MATCHES: 14TOSSES WON: 5 LOST: 9RESULTS AFTER WINNINGS TOSS - MATCHES WON: 3/5 MATCHES LOST: 2/5RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS - MATCHES WON: 3/9 MATCHES LOST: 6/9TOSS 2021RR V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS WON BY 4 RUNSPBKS V CSK - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 6 WICKETSDC V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 6 WICKETSPBKS V SRH - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 9 WICKETSPBKS V MI - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO FIELD - PBKS WON BY 9 WICKETSPBKS V KKR - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 5 WICKETSPBKS V RCB - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS WON BY 34 RUNSPBKS V DC - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 7 WICKETSPBKS V RR - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO FIELD - PBKS LOST BY 2 RUNSSRH V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS WON BY 5 RUNSMI V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 6 WICKETSKKR V PBKS - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO FIELD - PBKS WON 5 WICKETSRCB V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO FIELD - PBKS LOST BY 6 RUNSCSK V PBKS - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO FIELD - PBKS WON BY 6 WICKETSThis is Gujarat Titans' maiden season in IPL.PREVIEWThe daredevil approach of Punjab Kings and the dew have been the talking points of this Indian Premier League so far. The no holds barred, high-voltage attack during the powerplay overs have made this bunch of powerful hitters the most dangerous side in this tournament.Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Liam Livingstone have already given glimpses of the mayhem. However, the cavalier approach of Punjab Kings has its pitfalls as seen in the collapses the team suffered against Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. But it is unlikely that it will change its style against Gujarat Titans at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday.Punjab Kings is riding high after thrashing defending champion Chennai Super Kings at the same venue in its last match. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans is undefeated after two matches.READ| Anil Kumble felt he was treated 'unfairly' in 2017, Vinod Rai writes in his book Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya has revelled in his new role and has made vital contributions with the bat. He has also completed his quota of overs comfortably. 