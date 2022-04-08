PBKS vs GT live score, IPL 2022: Punjab Kings faces Gujarat Titans; Playing 11, toss at 7pm

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.

PREVIEW

The daredevil approach of Punjab Kings and the dew have been the talking points of this Indian Premier League so far. The no holds barred, high-voltage attack during the powerplay overs have made this bunch of powerful hitters the most dangerous side in this tournament.

Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Liam Livingstone have already given glimpses of the mayhem. However, the cavalier approach of Punjab Kings has its pitfalls as seen in the collapses the team suffered against Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. But it is unlikely that it will change its style against Gujarat Titans at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday.

Punjab Kings is riding high after thrashing defending champion Chennai Super Kings at the same venue in its last match. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans is undefeated after two matches.

Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya has revelled in his new role and has made vital contributions with the bat. He has also completed his quota of overs comfortably. Shubman Gill has run into form but Gujarat will need more runs from the top order batters to put pressure on Punjab.

Gujarat's bowling – the in-form Mohammed Shami, the fiery Lockie Ferguson and wily Rashid Khan – will pose more challenges to Punjab batters than other bowling attacks they have faced so far.

If the Gujarat bowlers choke the Punjab top order, it could prove to be decisive in this contest.