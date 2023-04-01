IPL News

PBKS vs KKR head-to-head record in IPL: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders wins, most runs, wickets, stats

IPL 2023: Here is the head-to-head stats record between PBKS and KKR before their match on Saturday in Mohali.

Team Sportstar
01 April, 2023 08:11 IST
Shikhar Dhawan will lead Punjab Kings for the first time against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.

Shikhar Dhawan will lead Punjab Kings for the first time against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will face off in the second match of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the I.S. Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Saturday.

The two teams have faced each other 30 times in the competition so far and the Knight Riders hold the bragging rights. Kolkata has won 20 times while Punjab has won just 10 games.

The last time the sides met was in 2022, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Kolkata Knight Riders won the match by six wickets.

PBKS vs KKR HEAD TO HEAD RECORD IN IPL
Matches Played: 30
PBKS: 10
KKR: 20
Last Result: Kolkata Knight Riders won by six wickets.

MOST RUNS IN PBKS VS KKR IN IPL

PlayerMatchesRunsAverageStrike Rate HS
Gautam Gambhir(KKR)1549244.72121.7872*
Wriddhiman Saha(PBKS)1032235.77143.11115*

MOST WICKETS IN PBKS VS KKR IN IPL

PlayerMatchesWicketsAverageEconomyBI
Sunil Narine(KKR)223218.376.915/19
Piyush Chawla(PBKS)111027.507.783/18

