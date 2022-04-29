IPL News

PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2022 LIVE: Head to head records, key stats, where to watch Punjab vs Lucknow online

LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2022: Here's the Predicted Playing 11, toss, stats and team updates for the Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium.

Pune Last Updated: 29 April, 2022 12:38 IST
KL Rahul

KL Rahul's LSG takes on Mayank Agarwal's PBKS on Friday.   -  IPL

Punjab Kings will meet Lucknow Super Giants in Match 42 of the Indian Premier League at the MCA Stadium in on Friday.

PBKS vs LSG PREDICTED 11

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Lucknow Super Giants:  Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan/Avesh Khan

PBKS vs LSG  DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM

Keeper – KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock

Batters – Shikhar Dhawan (VC), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal

All-rounders – Liam Livingstone, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers –  Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi

PBKS TOSS STATS - 2021

PUNJAB KINGS

TOTAL MATCHES: 14

TOSSES WON: 5 LOST: 9

RESULTS AFTER WINNINGS TOSS - MATCHES WON: 3/5 MATCHES LOST: 2/5

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS -  MATCHES WON: 3/9 MATCHES LOST: 6/9

RR V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS WON BY 4 RUNS

PBKS V CSK - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 6 WICKETS

DC V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - FORCED TO  BAT - PBKS LOST BY 6 WICKETS

PBKS V SRH - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 9 WICKETS

PBKS V MI - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO FIELD - PBKS WON BY 9 WICKETS

PBKS V KKR - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 5 WICKETS

PBKS V RCB - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS WON BY 34 RUNS

PBKS V DC - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 7 WICKETS

PBKS V RR - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO FIELD - PBKS LOST BY 2 RUNS

SRH V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS WON BY 5 RUNS

MI V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 6 WICKETS

KKR V PBKS - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO FIELD - PBKS WON 5 WICKETS

RCB V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO FIELD - PBKS LOST BY 6 RUNS

CSK V PBKS - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO FIELD - PBKS WON BY 6 WICKETS

PBKS vs CSK COMPLETE SQUADS

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Arshdeep Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder

WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH IPL 2022 - PBKS vs LSG LIVE?

The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants will be aired live on the Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match will be available on Disney+Hotstar.