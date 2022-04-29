PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2022 LIVE: Head to head records, key stats, where to watch Punjab vs Lucknow online

Punjab Kings will meet Lucknow Super Giants in Match 42 of the Indian Premier League at the MCA Stadium in on Friday.



PBKS vs LSG PREDICTED 11

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan/Avesh Khan

PBKS vs LSG DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM

Keeper – KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock

Batters – Shikhar Dhawan (VC), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal

All-rounders – Liam Livingstone, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers – Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi

PBKS TOSS STATS - 2021

PUNJAB KINGS

TOTAL MATCHES: 14

TOSSES WON: 5 LOST: 9

RESULTS AFTER WINNINGS TOSS - MATCHES WON: 3/5 MATCHES LOST: 2/5

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS - MATCHES WON: 3/9 MATCHES LOST: 6/9

RR V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS WON BY 4 RUNS

PBKS V CSK - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 6 WICKETS

DC V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 6 WICKETS

PBKS V SRH - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 9 WICKETS

PBKS V MI - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO FIELD - PBKS WON BY 9 WICKETS

PBKS V KKR - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 5 WICKETS

PBKS V RCB - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS WON BY 34 RUNS

PBKS V DC - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 7 WICKETS

PBKS V RR - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO FIELD - PBKS LOST BY 2 RUNS

SRH V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS WON BY 5 RUNS

MI V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 6 WICKETS

KKR V PBKS - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO FIELD - PBKS WON 5 WICKETS

RCB V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO FIELD - PBKS LOST BY 6 RUNS

CSK V PBKS - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO FIELD - PBKS WON BY 6 WICKETS