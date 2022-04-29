IPL News PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2022 LIVE: Head to head records, key stats, where to watch Punjab vs Lucknow online LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2022: Here's the Predicted Playing 11, toss, stats and team updates for the Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium. Team Sportstar Pune Last Updated: 29 April, 2022 12:38 IST KL Rahul's LSG takes on Mayank Agarwal's PBKS on Friday. - IPL Team Sportstar Pune Last Updated: 29 April, 2022 12:38 IST Punjab Kings will meet Lucknow Super Giants in Match 42 of the Indian Premier League at the MCA Stadium in on Friday.PBKS vs LSG PREDICTED 11Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep SinghLucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan/Avesh KhanPBKS vs LSG DREAM11 FANTASY TEAMKeeper – KL Rahul (C), Quinton de KockBatters – Shikhar Dhawan (VC), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank AgarwalAll-rounders – Liam Livingstone, Jason Holder, Krunal PandyaBowlers – Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Ravi BishnoiPBKS TOSS STATS - 2021PUNJAB KINGSTOTAL MATCHES: 14TOSSES WON: 5 LOST: 9RESULTS AFTER WINNINGS TOSS - MATCHES WON: 3/5 MATCHES LOST: 2/5RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS - MATCHES WON: 3/9 MATCHES LOST: 6/9RR V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS WON BY 4 RUNSPBKS V CSK - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 6 WICKETSDC V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 6 WICKETSPBKS V SRH - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 9 WICKETSPBKS V MI - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO FIELD - PBKS WON BY 9 WICKETSPBKS V KKR - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 5 WICKETSPBKS V RCB - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS WON BY 34 RUNSPBKS V DC - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 7 WICKETSPBKS V RR - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO FIELD - PBKS LOST BY 2 RUNSSRH V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS WON BY 5 RUNSMI V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO BAT - PBKS LOST BY 6 WICKETSKKR V PBKS - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO FIELD - PBKS WON 5 WICKETSRCB V PBKS - PBKS LOST THE TOSS - PBKS FORCED TO FIELD - PBKS LOST BY 6 RUNSCSK V PBKS - PBKS WON THE TOSS - PBKS CHOSE TO FIELD - PBKS WON BY 6 WICKETSPBKS vs CSK COMPLETE SQUADSPunjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Arshdeep Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny HowellLucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Jason HolderWHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH IPL 2022 - PBKS vs LSG LIVE?The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants will be aired live on the Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match will be available on Disney+Hotstar.