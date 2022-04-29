PBKS vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2022: Playing XI, toss soon; Rahul, Dhawan key players in Lucknow vs Punjab; Dream11 prediction

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of IPL 2022 Match 42 between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings being played at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

5:00PM IST: The Super Giants have been heavily reliant on their openers despite possessing a long attack in the order. KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock have contributed over 42 per cent of the team's runs so far.

4:50PM IST: Despite possessing one of the most lethal batting line-ups in the league, Punjab Kings has fallen into similar tracks as its previous seasons. Mayank Agarwal's men will have to strap their boots and win games successively to stay in the race for the playoffs. An edge on the NRR will be crucial and the Kings require a breezy outing to improve their stakes.

MATCH PREVIEW

Two friends from Karnataka — K.L. Rahul and Mayank Agarwal— will walk out to the middle together at Pune’s MCA Stadium on Friday night, not to open an innings like they often do, but for the toss as opposing captains.

Mayank has taken over from Rahul at Punjab Kings, while the latter has moved to Lucknow Super Giants.

Rahul has slammed two hundreds and a fifty and is the second-highest scorer this season, behind Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler. His opening partner Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda have notched up two fifties each and will be followed in the order by hard-hitters like Marcus Stoinis and Krunal Pandya.

The bowling has been spearheaded by Avesh Khan, but he missed the last game against Mumbai Indians with a niggle. The attack also features the spin of Ravi Bishnoi and Krunal and the pace of Jason Holder and Dushmantha Chameera.

They all will be particularly keen to ensure that Punjab’s leading scorers Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone do not stay long at the wicket. Mayank and Jonny Bairstow need to spend more time there, though. South African quick Kagiso Rabada and leg-spinner Rahul Chahar have been the team’s most successful bowlers, with 19 wickets between them.

Both the sides are in form too. LSG defeated Mumbai Indians in its last match, while on the following day PBKS beat Chennai Super Kings.

And just two points separate the teams. From eight matches, LSG has 10 points and PBKS eight.

- P.K. Ajith Kumar

PREDICTED XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (Wk), KL Rahul (C), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan/Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (C), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

Squads

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Prabhsimran Singh, Benny Howell, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa

