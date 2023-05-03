IPL 2023: Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League match at I.S. Bindra Stadium in Mohali.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Duan Jansen, Sandeep Warrier, Jofra Archer, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal
Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sikandar Raza, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar
When will the IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians be played?
The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians will be held on May 3, Wednesday.
Where will the IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians be played?
The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians will be played at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.
What time will the IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians be played?
The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match?
Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.
How can one watch the live streaming of the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match?
Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.
Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians go into Wednesday’s IPL 2023 match at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali facing similar challenges, and how they cope could decide the winner.
Keep the umbrellas and DLS sheets handy too, as there is currently a 70 percent chance of rain on match day. The teams trained under overcast skies on Tuesday.
Punjab got the better of Mumbai in their last meeting this season, with Arshdeep Singh bowling an excellent 20th over. But it’s in the same death bowling phase, where their skills are subjected to the most forensic examination, that MI and PBKS have generally struggled.
Full Preview by Ayan Acharya: