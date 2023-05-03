PBKS vs MI Toss Updates LIVE, IPL 2023: Who will the coin flip favour - Rohit or Dhawan?

Mumbai Indians will visit Punjab Kings at the I.S. Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday for Match 46 of the IPL 2023.

Rohit Sharma has won four coin flips this season, with the Indians going on to win two of those games. The coin has not favoured Punjab Kings this season as the team has won just three of the nine tosses.

MUMBAI INDIANS IPL 2023 TOSS RESULTS

vs RCB: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by eight wickets (Bengaluru)

vs CSK: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by seven wickets (Mumbai)

vs DC: Won the toss, elected to field - Won by six wickets (Delhi)

vs KKR: Won the toss, elected to field - Won by five wickets (Mumbai)

vs SRH: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 14 runs (Hyderabad)

vs PBKS: Won the toss, elected to field - Lost by 13 runs (Mumbai)

vs GT: Won the toss, elected to field - Lost by 55 runs (Ahmedabad)

vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Won by six wickets (Mumbai)

PUNJAB KINGS IPL 2023 TOSS RESULTS

vs KKR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by seven runs (Mohali)

vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by five runs (Guwahati)

vs SRH: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by eight wickets (Hyderabad)

vs GT: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by six wickets (Mohali)

vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by two wickets (Lucknow)

vs RCB: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 24 runs (Mohali)

vs MI: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 13 runs (Mumbai)

vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 56 runs (Mohali)

vs CSK: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by four wickets (Chennai)