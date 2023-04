PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2023 fantasy picks: Playing XI, Impact Player, Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore squads today

Punjab Kings will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 27th match of IPL 2023 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday.

Here is a look at the probable predicted XIs with the Impact Player rule also enabling teams to carry two teamsheets for the toss.

Punjab Kings Predicted XI

Punjab Kings Predicted XI (batting first): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Matt Short, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Punjab Kings predicted XI (bowling first): Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Matt Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Player options: Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohit Rathee, Atharva Taide.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted XI

RCB Predicted XI (batting first): Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell.

RCB Predicted XI (bowling first): Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, V. Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell.

RCB Impact Player options: Anuj Rawat, V. Vyshak, Siddarth Kaul, Manoj Bhandage, Shahbaz Ahmed.

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2023 Dream11 prediction Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Shahrukh Khan All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Shikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Matthew Short Bowlers: Mohammad Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh Team Composition: PBKS 6:5 RCB |Credits Left: 9

PBKS vs RCB Squads

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Matthew Short, Mohit Rathee, Kagiso Rabada, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Baltej Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Raj Bawa, Shivam Singh

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma