Glenn Maxwell on Impact Player rule: It’s becoming a 12-player game

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is nearly three weeks old. But even now, most franchises have not cracked the Impact Player code.

While it has opened a window of opportunities for youngsters, Australia international Glenn Maxwell believes that “it’s probably becoming a 12-person game instead of the traditional 11-person game.”

“Now, you get an extra batter. You get a team six down and the game is still not over. We see a lot of teams chasing because they have the extra leeway, that extra batter.

“It certainly makes it harder as a bowling group. It doesn’t matter how many extra bowlers you throw in,” Maxwell said addressing the media on the eve of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s away game against Punjab Kings.

Before the tournament got underway, former Australia captain and Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting had feared that the Impact Player rule would take the all-rounders out of the game. Maxwell, too, has a similar opinion.

“The extra batter makes so much of a difference. It allows the top-six to play with more freedom. It can certainly be difficult to tackle. It’s probably becoming a 12-person game instead of the traditional 11-person game. It’s probably taken all-rounders out of the game as well,” he said.

“It has made the game a bit different but I don’t think it’s adding terrible lot to the game.”

The new rule has seen some hits and misses, but Maxwell finds it strange to have started such a rule in between the mega auctions.

“To have this rule come midway between the big auctions is a little bit odd,” he said.

“You’ve built these squads a certain way in the run-up to this tournament. Maybe if all teams were able to start afresh and if you could start your squads again, it would have been fine. I think it’s just left everyone a little short and potentially brought some others back into it.”