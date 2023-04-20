PBKS vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2023: Dhawan’s Punjab up against du Plessis’ Bangalore; Toss at 3:00 PM, playing XI, dream11 prediction; Live streaming updates

Live Streaming Info

When will PBKS vs RCB IPL 2023 be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be held on April 20, Thursday.

Where will PBKS vs RCB IPL 2023 be played?



The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

What time will PBKS vs RCB IPL 2023 start?



The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast PBKS vs RCB IPL 2023 match?



The match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where is the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2023 live streaming available?



The IPL 2023 match Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.