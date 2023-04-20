IPL News

PBKS vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2023: Dhawan’s Punjab up against du Plessis’ Bangalore; Toss at 3:00 PM, playing XI, dream11 prediction; Live streaming updates

PBKS vs RCB Score, IPL 2023: Get the IPL 2023 highlights, score updates, ball-by-ball commentary updates between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2023 match.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated:   20 April, 2023 14:31 IST
Virat Kohli (L) and Faf du Plessis will be key factors in Royal Challengers Bangalore camp against Punjab Kings.

Virat Kohli (L) and Faf du Plessis will be key factors in Royal Challengers Bangalore camp against Punjab Kings. | Photo Credit: AFP

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match from Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

April 20, 2023 14:31
Dream11 Prediction
  • Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik
  • Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Shahrukh Khan
  • All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Matthew Short
  • Bowlers: Mohammad Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Team Composition: PBKS 6:5 RCB |Credits Left: 9

April 20, 2023 14:28
RCB impact player options
  • Anuj Rawat, V. Vyshak, Siddarth Kaul, Manoj Bhandage, Shahbaz Ahmed.

April 20, 2023 14:27
PBKS impact player options
  • Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohit Rathee, Atharva Taide.

April 20, 2023 14:24
Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted XI
  • (Batting first): Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell.

  • (Bowling first): Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, V. Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell.

April 20, 2023 14:22
Punjab Kings Predicted XI
  • (Batting first): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Matt Short, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

  • (Bowling first): Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Matt Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

April 20, 2023 14:16
PBKS vs RCB - H2H in Mohali
  • Matches played: 6
  • Punjab Kings won: 3
  • Royal Challengers Bangalore won: 3
  • Last result: Royal Challengers Bangalore won by eight wickets (2019)
  • Last five results: PBKS won - 2; RCB won - 3

April 20, 2023 14:13
Ex-Punjab against Punjab!
April 20, 2023 14:06
Recent form
  • Punjab Kings: W-L-L-W-W
  • Royal Challengers Bangalore: L-W-L-L-W

April 20, 2023 14:00
PBKS vs RCB head-to-head in IPL
  • Matches played: 30
  • Punjab Kings won: 17
  • Royal Challengers Bangalore won: 13
  • Last result: Punjab Kings won by 54 runs (Brabourne; 2022)
  • Last five results: PBKS won - 4; RCB won - 1

April 20, 2023 13:54
Sikandar Raza on being the part of IPL!
April 20, 2023 13:47
PBKS vs RCB Sqauds
  • Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Matthew Short, Mohit Rathee, Kagiso Rabada, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Baltej Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Raj Bawa, Shivam Singh

  • Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

April 20, 2023 13:36
Live Streaming Info
  • When will PBKS vs RCB IPL 2023 be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be held on April 20, Thursday.

  • Where will PBKS vs RCB IPL 2023 be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

  • What time will PBKS vs RCB IPL 2023 start?

The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

  • Which TV channels will broadcast PBKS vs RCB IPL 2023 match?

The match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

  • Where is the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2023 live streaming available?

The IPL 2023 match Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

April 20, 2023 13:28
Preview

Shikhar Dhawan, who missed Punjab Kings’ last match due to a shoulder injury, is likely to miss the side’s Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday.

The 37-year-old underwent a fitness training test in the King’s training session on the eve of the match, and bowling coach Charl Langeveldt said that though Dhawan is on the mend, he might not be ready for a return just yet.

Check out the full preview here - READ

- Shayan Acharya
April 20, 2023 13:13
PBKS vs RCB details
  • Location: Mohali
  • Stadium: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium
  • Date: Friday, April 20th
  • Toss Time: 03:00 PM IST
  • Match Time: 03:30 PM IST

    • Read more stories on IPL News.

    For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
     Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
    Videos

    IPL 2023: Trent Boult on the first-over catch drama, Rajasthan’s successful chase vs Gujarat and RR’s batting

    WATCH: LSG vs SRH match highlights and analysis in five minutes

    IPL 2023: Vyshak Vijaykumar thrilled about three-wicket haul on debut for RCB

    Slide shows

    RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

    DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

    RCB vs LSG Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants pulls off one-wicket win after heart-stopping last-ball drama

    Connect With Us

    Follow Us

    Follow Us

    Follow Us

    Follow Us

    Follow Us

    Follow Us