PBKS vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2023: Dhawan’s Punjab up against du Plessis’ Bangalore; Toss at 3:00 PM, playing XI, dream11 prediction; Live streaming updates

- Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik
- Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Shahrukh Khan
- All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Matthew Short
- Bowlers: Mohammad Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh
Team Composition: PBKS 6:5 RCB |Credits Left: 9
- Anuj Rawat, V. Vyshak, Siddarth Kaul, Manoj Bhandage, Shahbaz Ahmed.
- Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohit Rathee, Atharva Taide.
- (Batting first): Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell.
- (Bowling first): Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, V. Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell.
- (Batting first): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Matt Short, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
- (Bowling first): Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Matt Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
- Matches played: 6
- Punjab Kings won: 3
- Royal Challengers Bangalore won: 3
- Last result: Royal Challengers Bangalore won by eight wickets (2019)
- Last five results: PBKS won - 2; RCB won - 3
- Punjab Kings: W-L-L-W-W
- Royal Challengers Bangalore: L-W-L-L-W
- Matches played: 30
- Punjab Kings won: 17
- Royal Challengers Bangalore won: 13
- Last result: Punjab Kings won by 54 runs (Brabourne; 2022)
- Last five results: PBKS won - 4; RCB won - 1
- Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Matthew Short, Mohit Rathee, Kagiso Rabada, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Baltej Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Raj Bawa, Shivam Singh
- Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma
- When will PBKS vs RCB IPL 2023 be played?
The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be held on April 20, Thursday.
- Where will PBKS vs RCB IPL 2023 be played?
The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.
- What time will PBKS vs RCB IPL 2023 start?
The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 3:30 PM IST.
- Which TV channels will broadcast PBKS vs RCB IPL 2023 match?
The match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.
- Where is the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2023 live streaming available?
The IPL 2023 match Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.
Shikhar Dhawan, who missed Punjab Kings’ last match due to a shoulder injury, is likely to miss the side’s Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday.
The 37-year-old underwent a fitness training test in the King’s training session on the eve of the match, and bowling coach Charl Langeveldt said that though Dhawan is on the mend, he might not be ready for a return just yet.
Check out the full preview here - READ- Shayan Acharya