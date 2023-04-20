IPL News

PBKS vs RCB LIVE Toss Updates, IPL 2023: Will coin flip favour Dhawan or du Plessis?

PBKS vs RCB Live Toss Updates: Sportstar brings you the toss prediction of today’s IPL match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 20 April, 2023 13:58 IST
CHENNAI 20 April, 2023 13:58 IST
Faf du Plessis of Royal Challengers Bangalore at the toss.

Faf du Plessis of Royal Challengers Bangalore at the toss. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

PBKS vs RCB Live Toss Updates: Sportstar brings you the toss prediction of today’s IPL match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will face off in an IPL 2023 match in Mohali on Thursday. Punjab has lost four out of five tosses this season but has managed to win three games so far. Meanwhile, RCB, despite winning three out of five tosses, has only two wins in the tournament.

Also Read
PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Toss at 3:00 PM, playing XI, dream11 prediction; Live streaming updates

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has returned to its original, pre-COVID-19, home-and-away format for the first time since 2019.

In 2020, the IPL took place behind closed doors across three venues in UAE - Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. In 2021 too, the tournament was held across four venues - Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Chennai - before it was again moved to the UAE.

The return to home-and-away format has meant that the captain correctly calling out the side of the coin will have a marginal advantage of maximising home conditions.

PBKS TOSS RESULTS IN IPL 2023

  • ⦿ vs KKR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - PBKS won by seven runs (Mohali)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - PBKS won by five runs (Guwahati)
  • ⦿ vs SRH: Lost the toss, forced to bat - PBKS lost by eight wickets (Hyderabad)
  • ⦿ vs GT: Lost the toss, forced to bat - PBKS lost by six wickets (Mohali)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, chose to field - PBKS won by two wickets (Lucknow)

RCB TOSS RESULTS IN IPL 2023

  • ⦿ vs MI: Won the toss, chose to field - RCB won by eight wickets (Bengaluru)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, chose to field - RCB lost by 81 runs (Kolkata)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Lost the toss, forced to bat - RCB lost by one wicket (Bengaluru)
  • ⦿ vs DC: Lost the toss, forced to bat - RCB won by 23 runs (Bengaluru)
  • ⦿ vs CSK: Won the toss, chose to field - RCB lost by eight runs (Bengaluru)

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Trent Boult on the first-over catch drama, Rajasthan’s successful chase vs Gujarat and RR’s batting

WATCH: LSG vs SRH match highlights and analysis in five minutes

IPL 2023: Vyshak Vijaykumar thrilled about three-wicket haul on debut for RCB

Slide shows

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

RCB vs LSG Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants pulls off one-wicket win after heart-stopping last-ball drama

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us