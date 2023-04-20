PBKS vs RCB LIVE Toss Updates, IPL 2023: Will coin flip favour Dhawan or du Plessis?

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will face off in an IPL 2023 match in Mohali on Thursday. Punjab has lost four out of five tosses this season but has managed to win three games so far. Meanwhile, RCB, despite winning three out of five tosses, has only two wins in the tournament.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has returned to its original, pre-COVID-19, home-and-away format for the first time since 2019.

In 2020, the IPL took place behind closed doors across three venues in UAE - Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. In 2021 too, the tournament was held across four venues - Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Chennai - before it was again moved to the UAE.

The return to home-and-away format has meant that the captain correctly calling out the side of the coin will have a marginal advantage of maximising home conditions.

PBKS TOSS RESULTS IN IPL 2023

⦿ vs KKR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - PBKS won by seven runs (Mohali)

⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, chose to field - PBKS won by two wickets (Lucknow)

RCB TOSS RESULTS IN IPL 2023