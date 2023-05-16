IPL 2023: Playoffs qualification scenarios for MI, LSG, CSK, RCB, KKR, RR and PBKS with eight games left

The IPL 2023 Playoffs is excitingly going right down to the wire with just eight games left in the league stage.

Defending champion Gujarat Titans has managed to secure its spot in the Playoffs while seven teams remain in contention for three slots.

Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, the laggards on the standings since the start of the season, were the first two teams to beeliminated.

The league stage ends on Sunday, with the playoffs beginning in Chennai on May 23. The final will be played in Ahmedabad on May 28.

Here is a look at the playoff scenarios for the teams in contention:

Chennai Super Kings (13 matches, 15 points) - NRR: +0.381

Four-time winner Chennai Super Kings had a chance to seal its Playoffs spot with a win in its penultimate league game but went down to Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets at home. Dhoni’s men are still poised to go through to the last four and require a win in their final match to seal qualification.

CSK can finish at 17 points with a win over Delhi Capitals. However, a top-two finish will depend on Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants. While MI can get to 18 points with two wins, LSG can also reach 17 points and perhaps pip CSK on Net Run Rate (NRR).

Chennai Super Kings remaining match schedule

⦿ Match 67: Delhi Capitals v Chennai Super Kings, May 19 - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Mumbai Indians (12 matches, 14 points) - NRR: -0.117

Five-time champion Mumbai Indians has made a resounding comeback this season after stuttering with its weakened bowling options in the initial phase. With four wins in its last five matches, MI has jumped to 14 points from 12 matches and has even gotten itself into a position where it can compete for a top-two finish. MI takes on LSG and a win could virtually seal its Playoffs spot.

If MI also manages to see off Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rohit Sharma’s men will secure a top-two berth.

Mumbai Indians remaining matches schedule

⦿ Match 63: Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians, May 16 - Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants (12 matches, 13 points) - NRR: +0.309

A sensational seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad has helped LSG put its campaign back on the rails. LSG stands on 13 points in 12 matches but faces two challenging matches against direct rivals MI and KKR.

If LSG emerges unscathed with four points, it could vye for a top-two spot alongside CSK with NRR deciding the second spot. LSG can still fall short on the Playoffs if it loses both games. Even one win may not suffice for LSG as Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings can also finish at 16 points.

Lucknow Super Giants remaining matches schedule

⦿ Match 63: Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians, May 14 - Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Royal Challengers Bangalore (12 matches, 12 points) - NRR: +0.166

Royal Challengers Bangalore improved its condition in the Playoffs with a staggering 112-run win over Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur last week. The win shored it up to 12 points while providing a massive NRR boost. RCB can now target a top-four finish but needs to win its remaining games against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans to stand a chance.

RCB is directly competing with four teams - MI, LSG, PBKS and CSK. If LSG and MI manage a win each in their remaining games, RCB’s chances will boil down to the NRR with the latter at 16 points. In such a scenario, Punjab remains the only other side that can get to 16 points and challenge RCB on NRR and scrape through to the Playoffs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore remaining matches schedule

⦿ Match 65: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore, May 18 - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Kolkata Knight Riders (13 matches, 12 points) - NRR: -0.256

While a crushing nine-wicket defeat at home against RR damaged its Playoffs hopes, KKR bounced back by thumping CSK to stay alive in the race. KKR’s chances remain bleak at 12 points with a game to spare. However, it can take down LSG and jump to 14 points.

However, KKR will need a few more results to go its way to stand a chance. It would require MI to beat LSG while also hoping that RCB falters in both of its remaining games (considering its healthy NRR). KKR will also require Punjab Kings to lose one of its almost. Not quite done yet. The two-time champion will also PBKS to beat RR but not DC, considering the Royals still hold a positive NRR.

The highly improbable scenario will also require RCB to lose at least one match before KKR can manage a dramatic return from the brink

Kolkata Knight Riders remaining matches schedule

⦿ Match 64: Chennai Super Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders, May 14 - M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Punjab Kings (12 matches, 12 points) - NRR: -0.268

Punjab Kings’ form fizzled out after its positive start under new captain Shikhar Dhawan this season. With 12 points from as many matches, PBKS shares similar concerns with RCB. With two games in hand, the Kings can target 16 points as their remaining games are slotted with teams who are on same points or below it on the points table.

If Punjab manages to earn wins over RR and DC, it will be in contention for a Playoffs spot alongside CSK, LSG, MI and RCB. Punjab will also want to boost its NRR in its remaining matches. It currently bears the lowest NRR among all teams in contention.

Punjab Kings remaining matches schedule

⦿ Match 64: Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals, May 17 - HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

Rajasthan Royals (13 matches, 12 points) - NRR: +0.140

Sanju Samson’s side suffered a crushing 112-run loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore last week and RR’s chances of qualifying has dwindled to a faint possibility. The Royals had won five of their first six matches before botching the remaining seven where they only won one match.

While it undoubtedly needs a win over Punjab in its final game, RR also requires a host of results to go in its favour to qualify. It would require RCB and PBKS to not earn more than one win in their remaining games. While CSK remains out of reach, RR will also require one of MI or LSG to lose both of their remaining fixtures to pull off a miracle.

Rajasthan Royals remaining matches schedule