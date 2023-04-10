IPL News

Nicholas Pooran smashes fastest half-century of IPL 2023 vs RCB

Nicholas Pooran of Lucknow Super Giants smashed the fastest fifty of IPL 2023 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

Team Sportstar
10 April, 2023 22:56 IST
Nicholas Pooran of Lucknow Super Giants in action.

Nicholas Pooran of Lucknow Super Giants in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Pooran brough up his half-century of 15 balls with a six off Wayne Parnell in the 16th over. He went past Ajinkya Rahane’s 19-ball fifty against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. The left-hander fell for a 19-ball 62, which put Lucknow in the driver’s seat while chasing a mammoth 213.

The West Indies cricketer was bought for Rs. 16 crore by the Lucknow franchise at the IPL 2023 auction.

FASTEST FIFTIES OF IPL 2023

PositionBatterBalls OpponentVenue Date
1Nicholas Pooran (LSG)15RCBBengaluru April 10
2Ajinkya Rahane (CSK)19CSKMumbaiApril 08
3Shardul Thakur (KKR)20RCBKolkataApril 06
4Vijay Shankar (GT)21KKR Ahmedabad April 09
5Kyle Mayers (LSG)21CSKChennaiApril 03

