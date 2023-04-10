Nicholas Pooran of Lucknow Super Giants smashed the fastest fifty of IPL 2023 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

Pooran brough up his half-century of 15 balls with a six off Wayne Parnell in the 16th over. He went past Ajinkya Rahane’s 19-ball fifty against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. The left-hander fell for a 19-ball 62, which put Lucknow in the driver’s seat while chasing a mammoth 213.

The West Indies cricketer was bought for Rs. 16 crore by the Lucknow franchise at the IPL 2023 auction.

FASTEST FIFTIES OF IPL 2023