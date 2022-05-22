Punjab Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets in IPL 2022 dead rubber

Punjab Kings (PBKS) outclassed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by five wickets in the last IPL group stage fixture at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

PBKS took the sixth spot, while SRH - with six losses in its last seven outings - finished eighth.

Chasing 158, PBKS cruised home on the back of an explosive knock from Liam Livingstone (49 n.o., 22b, 2x4, 5x6). Livingstone’s fearless assault on the express Umran Malik provided an exciting fare. With sixes over extra cover and midwicket, Livingstone won this battle.

Opener Jonny Bairstow received a life when Malik put down an absolute sitter. The damage was minimal, however, as Bairstow was cleaned up by Afghanistan fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi soon after. The England batter engaged in some verbal jousting with the opponents as he walked off the park.

After electing to bat, SRH struggled to find the rhythm and finished with a sub-par total. Left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar broke the back of the SRH batting with three wickets.

Rahul Tripathi (20, 18b, 1x4, 1x6) was his first victim, a mistimed sweep finding Dhawan at short fine-leg. Abhishek Sharma (43, 32b, 5x4, 2x6) was taken well by Livingstone at long-on. Brar saved his best for South African Aiden Markram (21, 17b, 2x4), drawing him out with flight and beating the bat with turn. Harpreet, who recorded his best figures for this season, proved his worth by dismissing three settled batters.

Washington Sundar (25, 19b, 3x4, 1x6) and Romario Shepard (26, 15b, 2x4, 2x6) put on 58 runs for the sixth wicket. Australian Nathan Ellis, playing his second match of the season, picked up two wickets in the final over.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar led SRH in the absence of the unavailable Kane Williamson.