IPL News

Ashwin applauds Harshal’s courage to go for last-over runout in RCB vs LSG thriller

Ashwin was speaking about Harshal Patel’s attempt to run out Ravi Bishnoi at the non-striker’s end, with LSG needing one run to win in its game against RCB.

Abhishek Saini
11 April, 2023 19:23 IST
11 April, 2023 19:23 IST
Harshal Patel (second from right) looks on as Ravi Bishnoi (blue) celebrates after stealing a bye last ball to win the game for Lucknow Super Giants.

Harshal Patel (second from right) looks on as Ravi Bishnoi (blue) celebrates after stealing a bye last ball to win the game for Lucknow Super Giants. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu

Ashwin was speaking about Harshal Patel’s attempt to run out Ravi Bishnoi at the non-striker’s end, with LSG needing one run to win in its game against RCB.

Ravi Bishnoi dared, Harshal Patel erred and that made the difference as the frantic final over drew to its conclusion at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Monday.

Needing one run off the final delivery, Bishnoi, the non-striker, stepped out of his crease before Patel had bowled the delivery. Patel saw the chance of a run-out but was too late in executing the plan. Bishnoi survived.

He completed a bye eventually when the delivery was completed and Lucknow Super Giants defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by one wicket.

Also Read
IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants clinches last-ball thriller against Bangalore to go table top

Ravichandran Ashwin, who made headlines in IPL 2019 with a similar dismissal of Jos Buttler, though, was pleased that Patel went for the run-out.

“I’m glad that a bowler had the courage, and I wish more would do it,” Ashwin said about Patel’s attempt at an event on Tuesday.

“All I see - if one ball and one to win - the non-striker is definitely going to (steal a run). And I would stop every time and run a batter out,” he added.

Opinions on the non-striker’s run-out have been divided, with former cricketers like Nasser Hussain calling it an unsportsmanlike way to get a wicket. In September 2022, Deepti Sharma drew flak for running Charlie Dean out at the non-striker’s end in a women’s ODI.

“The rules of the game bind you within the laws, and whatever you do within that to win a game of cricket is completely fair,” Ashwin said.

Speaking on the Impact Player rule, the India and Rajasthan Royals all-rounder said that though the change brings greater flexibility, the teams are still learning how to optimally utilize it.

“Too new to comment on it, but I feel, as of now, it’s giving a lot of flexibility. Even in the preparations, usually, 11 cricketers prepared for a game, but now they’re 16. I think cricketers as they learn to adapt to that, you will see better usage of impact sub,” said Ashwin.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023 - Nicholas Pooran credits spin bowler, belief in abilities for LSG’s thrilling win against RCB

IPL 2023 - Wayne Parnell: Bowlers let our batters down in RCB’s close loss to LSG

Siblings Day: Serena-Venus, Phogat sisters, Pandya brothers - famous siblings in sports

Slide shows

RCB vs LSG Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants pulls off one-wicket win after heart-stopping last-ball drama

LSG vs SRH IPL 2023 highlights in pictures: Super Giants crushes Sunrisers to top points table

Shah Rukh Khan wows crowds, teaches Kohli Pathaan dance step after KKR registers big win vs RCB at Eden Gardens

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us