IPL 2021 IPL News IPL News IPL 2021: R. Ashwin has his say on 'spirit of the game' debate DC's R. Ashwin defends his actions during the IPL 2021 contest against KKR in a series of posts on Twitter. Team Sportstar 30 September, 2021 13:42 IST R. Ashwin and Eoin Morgan confront each other during the IPL contest between DC and KKR on Tuesday (September 28). - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 30 September, 2021 13:42 IST R. Ashwin has cleared the air on an incident that sparked a confrontation between him and Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan during an IPL 2021 contest in Sharjah on Tuesday.During the 19th over of Capitals' innings, Ashwin called for an extra run after the throw from a fielder hit his batting partner Rishabh Pant. After Ashwin was dismissed in the next over, Morgan gave him a fiery send-off and the two had to be separated by Dinesh Karthik. 1. I turned to run the moment I saw the fielder throw and dint know the ball had hit Rishabh.2. Will I run if I see it!? Of course I will and I am allowed to.3. Am I a disgrace like Morgan said I was? Of course NOT.— Mask up and take your vaccine (@ashwinravi99) September 30, 2021 Karthik later clarified that Morgan didn't think Ashwin had acted in the spirit of the game.Ashwin, in a series of tweets, defended his actions, saying going for a run after the throw hits the batsman or the bat doesn't violate the spirit of cricket as he understood it, and that he couldn't be termed a "disgrace" for his actions.Knight Riders defeated Capitals by three wickets. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :