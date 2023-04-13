IPL News

Rabada becomes fastest to pick 100 IPL wickets

The right-arm pacer completed the milestone in his 64th IPL match with the wicket of Wriddhiman Saha, going well clear of Lasith Malinga.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 13 April, 2023 22:03 IST
Kagiso Rabada of Punjab Kings celebrates the wicket of Wriddhiman Saha of Gujarat Titans.

Kagiso Rabada of Punjab Kings celebrates the wicket of Wriddhiman Saha of Gujarat Titans. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

Kagiso Rabada of Punjab Kings picked his 100th IPL (Indian Premier League) wicket against Gujarat Titans at the IS Bindra Stadium on Thursday and became the fastest bowler to reach the mark in terms of matches played.

The right-arm pacer completed the milestone in his 64th IPL match with the wicket of Wriddhiman Saha, going well clear of Lasith Malinga, who picked his 100th wicket in his 70th match.

Rabada missed the first few games of IPL 2023 due to national duty and made his first appearance of the season on Thursday. The 27-year-old had won the Purple Cap in 2020 while playing for Delhi Capitals. He had a haul of 30 wickets in 17 matches that season. The South African was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs. 9.25 crore at the IPL 2022 auction and picked 23 wickets in 13 matches last year.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the fastest Indian to scalp 100 wickets in the IPL, is the third quickest to reach the mark overall. Rashid Khan (83), Amit Mishra (83) and Ashish Nehra (83) are tied on fourth position, while Yuzvendra Chahal (84) rounds off the top five.

FASTEST TO 100 WICKETS IN IPL

BowlerMatchesDate
Kagiso Rabada 64April 13, 2023
Lasith Malinga70May 18, 2013
Bhuvneshwar Kumar81April 17, 2017
Rashid Khan 83April 23, 2022
Amit Mishra83 May 10, 2014
Ashish Nehra83April 05, 2017
Yuzvendra Chahal84May 04, 2019

