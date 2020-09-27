Rahul Tewatia slams Cottrell for five sixes in an over to script remarkable Rajasthan win

Rajasthan Royals' Rahul Tewatia turned the run chase on its head when he slammed five sixes off Sheldon Cottrell in the 18th over. It was an incredible turnaround for the 27-year-old, who was only a couple of overs earlier, struggling to put bat on ball especially against young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

But with Sanju Samson dismissed for 85 off 42, Tewatia took the onus upon himself to get the Royals over the line. Before getting stuck into Cottrell, the leg-break bowler was 17 off 23. Tewatia eventually notched up his maiden IPL fifty with a six off Mohammed Shami. He was eventually dismissed 53 off 31 including seven sixes.

IPL 2020: Rahul Tewatia, Sanju Samson help Rajasthan Royals chase 224, stun Kings XI Punjab

"The worst 20 balls I have ever played," Tewatia said about the start of his innings. "After that I began to hit so I kept going. The dugout knows I can hit the ball long. I knew I had to believe in myself. It was a matter of one six. Five in the over, that is amazing. I tried to hit the legspinner, but unfortunately I couldn't. So I had to hit other bowlers."