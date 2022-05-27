Rajasthan Royals reaches first IPL final since Shane Warne led it to 2008 title

Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on Friday to reach its first Indian Premier League (IPL) final since 2008. The Royals will take on the Gujarat Titans on Sunday.

For Royals, their first final in 14 years is also a tribute to Shane Warne, "the first Royal" and one of cricket's all-time greats, who had died of a heart attack at the age of 52 earlier this year in March. Earlier in the season, in the game against Mumbai Indians, Royals players wore specially tailored kits in memory of Warne. This was to celebrate the life and times of their captain, mentor and guide who masterminded their first-ever IPL triumph.

After being associated with the team as its captain-mentor till 2011, Warne was involved with Royals as mentor and brand ambassador till IPL 2020.

The Australian great led Royals for three seasons from 2008 to 2011, playing 52 games and picking up 56 wickets at an average of 24.66.