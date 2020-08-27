Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI start training After getting through the quarantine and clearing the three tests, Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab started their training for IPL 2020 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. Team Sportstar Mumbai 27 August, 2020 21:30 IST Rajasthan Royals players during a training session in Dubai ahead of the 2020 IPL season. - Rajasthan Royals Team Sportstar Mumbai 27 August, 2020 21:30 IST Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab started their training for the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the ICC Academy in Dubai. IPL 2020: Daniel Sams replaces Jason Roy at Delhi Capitals On Wednesday, both the teams had their training sessions under the lights. Players of Rajasthan Royals trained on Thursday evening, maintaining all the social distancing norms and protocols. The teams reached the Emirates last week and the players were tested on day 1, 3 and 6 as per the BCCI Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). After clearing the three tests, the players were allowed to resume training with ‘all precautions’. Players and staff of IPL side Rajasthan Royals during a team discussion on Thursday. - Rajasthan Royals While all the Indian players trained, Rajasthan Royals’ South African recruit, David Miller, will join the squad after completing his quarantine. He arrived only a couple of days ago. It’s a similar situation for Kings XI’s Hardus Viljoen.The other teams, based in Dubai, are also expected to start training in a day or two, once all tests return negative. The IPL gets underway from September 19. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos