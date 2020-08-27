IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI start training

Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab started their training for the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

IPL 2020: Daniel Sams replaces Jason Roy at Delhi Capitals

On Wednesday, both the teams had their training sessions under the lights. Players of Rajasthan Royals trained on Thursday evening, maintaining all the social distancing norms and protocols.

The teams reached the Emirates last week and the players were tested on day 1, 3 and 6 as per the BCCI Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). After clearing the three tests, the players were allowed to resume training with ‘all precautions’.

Players and staff of IPL side Rajasthan Royals during a team discussion on Thursday. - Rajasthan Royals

While all the Indian players trained, Rajasthan Royals’ South African recruit, David Miller, will join the squad after completing his quarantine. He arrived only a couple of days ago. It’s a similar situation for Kings XI’s Hardus Viljoen.

The other teams, based in Dubai, are also expected to start training in a day or two, once all tests return negative. The IPL gets underway from September 19.